Trending topics:
nba

NBA News: Lakers star LeBron James gets real on Warriors’ Stephen Curry’s first Olympic Games

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James shared his thoughts on Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry and his debut in the Olympic Games.

LeBron James #6 of the United States walks the court during the first half of an exhibition game between the United States and Australia
© Christopher Pike/Getty ImagesLeBron James #6 of the United States walks the court during the first half of an exhibition game between the United States and Australia

By Gianni Taina

Basketball fans look forward to the Olympics for one major reason: the rare chance to see a lineup packed with NBA stars sharing the court, sometimes for the first and only time. This was the case for LeBron James and Stephen Curry, who, after years of facing off in heated matchups, finally played together in Paris and maybe they won’t play as teammates anymore.

While LeBron had already participated in four Olympic Games, it was Curry’s first experience on the Olympic stage. James touched on this during an interview with Golic and Golic, where he was asked about Curry’s Olympic debut and his progression throughout the tournament.

I talked to him a lot about that, and him being in his first Olympic Games, James said. “He had played in the World Championships before, but being part of the Olympic Games for the first time, it was new to him, but you could see that every single day, every single moment, he was locked in.”

Advertisement

“I knew the onslaught was coming,” James continued. “I knew the barrage and the avalanche was going to happen at some point. And we saw that in the semi-finals against Serbia, and obviously, in the finals against the host team in France.”

LeBron James and Stephen Curry

LeBron James #6 and Stephen Curry #4 of Team United States celebrate after their team’s win against Team Serbia in semifinals. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Advertisement

Steph did what Steph does, hitting those big-time shots and putting everyone to sleep. It was an unbelievable moment, and I was happy to be alongside him,” LeBron concluded.

NBA News: Steve Kerr gets real on LeBron James’ commitment with Team USA at Olympics

see also

NBA News: Steve Kerr gets real on LeBron James’ commitment with Team USA at Olympics

Stephen Curry shares how LeBron boosted his confidence

Despite his legendary shooting ability, Stephen Curry faced a rare slump in the early games of the Olympics, missing shots that are usually automatic for the two-time MVP. However, Curry’s confidence never wavered, thanks in part to a timely boost from LeBron James.

Advertisement

During an appearance on The Late Show, Curry recalled an early Olympic game against Puerto Rico, where LeBron’s encouragement helped lift his spirits during a post-game interview.

NBA News: Stephen Curry confirms if he wants to play with LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers

see also

NBA News: Stephen Curry confirms if he wants to play with LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers

“I was doing an interview with one of the guys from the Bay Area,” Curry explained. “‘What’s wrong with your shot? Are you worried about it?’ And the positive self-talk came out, I was like, ‘No, we’re winning. I know it’s gonna come. I know a flurry is coming.’ As soon as I said it, LeBron walks right behind me and he’s like, ‘Damn right it is,’ with his baritone voice,” Curry said with a laugh.

Advertisement

Known for his fierce rivalry with LeBron over the years, Curry found the moment both surprising and funny. “At first, it caught me off guard because I was still getting used to liking that guy after all of our battles,” Curry joked.

gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA Rumors: Former LeBron James teammate on Lakers may get to play with Stephen Curry on Warriors
NBA

NBA Rumors: Former LeBron James teammate on Lakers may get to play with Stephen Curry on Warriors

Caleb Williams loses a key player ahead of the Bears vs. Colts matchup
NFL

Caleb Williams loses a key player ahead of the Bears vs. Colts matchup

NBA News: Joel Embiid makes something clear after major contract extension with 76ers
NBA

NBA News: Joel Embiid makes something clear after major contract extension with 76ers

Where to watch FIFA Legends vs Mexico Legends live for free in the USA
Soccer

Where to watch FIFA Legends vs Mexico Legends live for free in the USA

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo