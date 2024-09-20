NBA News: Lakers star LeBron James gets real on Warriors’ Stephen Curry’s first Olympic Games

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James shared his thoughts on Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry and his debut in the Olympic Games.

Basketball fans look forward to the Olympics for one major reason: the rare chance to see a lineup packed with NBA stars sharing the court, sometimes for the first and only time. This was the case for LeBron James and Stephen Curry, who, after years of facing off in heated matchups, finally played together in Paris and maybe they won’t play as teammates anymore.

While LeBron had already participated in four Olympic Games, it was Curry’s first experience on the Olympic stage. James touched on this during an interview with Golic and Golic, where he was asked about Curry’s Olympic debut and his progression throughout the tournament.

“I talked to him a lot about that, and him being in his first Olympic Games,“ James said. “He had played in the World Championships before, but being part of the Olympic Games for the first time, it was new to him, but you could see that every single day, every single moment, he was locked in.”

“I knew the onslaught was coming,” James continued. “I knew the barrage and the avalanche was going to happen at some point. And we saw that in the semi-finals against Serbia, and obviously, in the finals against the host team in France.”

LeBron James #6 and Stephen Curry #4 of Team United States celebrate after their team’s win against Team Serbia in semifinals. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

“Steph did what Steph does, hitting those big-time shots and putting everyone to sleep. It was an unbelievable moment, and I was happy to be alongside him,” LeBron concluded.

Stephen Curry shares how LeBron boosted his confidence

Despite his legendary shooting ability, Stephen Curry faced a rare slump in the early games of the Olympics, missing shots that are usually automatic for the two-time MVP. However, Curry’s confidence never wavered, thanks in part to a timely boost from LeBron James.

During an appearance on The Late Show, Curry recalled an early Olympic game against Puerto Rico, where LeBron’s encouragement helped lift his spirits during a post-game interview.

“I was doing an interview with one of the guys from the Bay Area,” Curry explained. “‘What’s wrong with your shot? Are you worried about it?’ And the positive self-talk came out, I was like, ‘No, we’re winning. I know it’s gonna come. I know a flurry is coming.’ As soon as I said it, LeBron walks right behind me and he’s like, ‘Damn right it is,’ with his baritone voice,” Curry said with a laugh.

Known for his fierce rivalry with LeBron over the years, Curry found the moment both surprising and funny. “At first, it caught me off guard because I was still getting used to liking that guy after all of our battles,” Curry joked.