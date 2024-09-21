Lakers' LeBron James reveals an unexpected truth about Anthony Edwards on Team USA

LeBron James, star of the Los Angeles Lakers and leader of the Team USA that won the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, praised Anthony Edwards‘ energy and competitiveness.

Despite his youth, Edwards proved to be a valuable player for the Team USA. Although he had moments of inconsistency, his energy and desire to compete were critical to the team’s success.

James emphasized the importance of having young players like Edwards on the team. His enthusiasm and passion for the game were a source of inspiration for veteran players, as mentioned on the Gojo and Golic show on DraftKings:

“I thought that was the best thing about our team. We had the vets—myself, Steph, KD, AD, and Jrue Holiday. And then you had the younger guys, like Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards, and Devin Booker. Seeing the excitement that Ant-Man played with, even off the court, was incredible. He wanted to compete against everybody. You probably saw him wanting to compete against Team USA’s ping-pong team. He even said he could beat people at swimming. He just wanted to compete against everyone, and seeing that electric energy from such a young guy, for us as the older players, reminded us of the energy we used to have. It was definitely a blessing to be around him and the rest of the young guys.”

Anthony Edwards and LeBron James pose with their medals on the podium during the Men’s basketball medal ceremony on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Edwards: A fierce and relentless competitor

Anthony Edwards has become one of the NBA’s most intense competitors. Despite initial criticism, he has demonstrated his ability and determination on the court. His energy and desire to win are admirable qualities that set him apart as a player. While James and Edwards may not play together again, James can take comfort in knowing that the future of Team USA is in good hands.

