Trending topics:
NBA

Lakers' LeBron James reveals an unexpected truth about Anthony Edwards on Team USA

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James discloses what he admired most about Anthony Edwards during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with Team USA.

LeBron James #6 of Team United States looks on during the Men's Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena.
© Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty ImagesLeBron James #6 of Team United States looks on during the Men's Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena.

By Alexander Rosquez

LeBron James, star of the Los Angeles Lakers and leader of the Team USA that won the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, praised Anthony Edwards‘ energy and competitiveness.

Despite his youth, Edwards proved to be a valuable player for the Team USA. Although he had moments of inconsistency, his energy and desire to compete were critical to the team’s success.

James emphasized the importance of having young players like Edwards on the team. His enthusiasm and passion for the game were a source of inspiration for veteran players, as mentioned on the Gojo and Golic show on DraftKings:

Advertisement

I thought that was the best thing about our team. We had the vets—myself, Steph, KD, AD, and Jrue Holiday. And then you had the younger guys, like Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards, and Devin Booker. Seeing the excitement that Ant-Man played with, even off the court, was incredible. He wanted to compete against everybody. You probably saw him wanting to compete against Team USA’s ping-pong team. He even said he could beat people at swimming. He just wanted to compete against everyone, and seeing that electric energy from such a young guy, for us as the older players, reminded us of the energy we used to have. It was definitely a blessing to be around him and the rest of the young guys.”

Anthony Edwards and LeBron James pose with their medals on the podium during the Men’s basketball medal ceremony on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Anthony Edwards and LeBron James pose with their medals on the podium during the Men’s basketball medal ceremony on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Edwards: A fierce and relentless competitor

Anthony Edwards has become one of the NBA’s most intense competitors. Despite initial criticism, he has demonstrated his ability and determination on the court. His energy and desire to win are admirable qualities that set him apart as a player. While James and Edwards may not play together again, James can take comfort in knowing that the future of Team USA is in good hands.

NBA News: Lakers star LeBron James gets real on Warriors’ Stephen Curry’s first Olympic Games

see also

NBA News: Lakers star LeBron James gets real on Warriors’ Stephen Curry’s first Olympic Games

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

David Beckham reveals the eye-opening reason Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami
Soccer

David Beckham reveals the eye-opening reason Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami

NFL News: New York Jets' QB Aaron Rodgers loses key player following the victory over the Patriots
NFL

NFL News: New York Jets' QB Aaron Rodgers loses key player following the victory over the Patriots

Former Real Madrid star picks the greatest soccer player between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo
Soccer

Former Real Madrid star picks the greatest soccer player between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Is Lionel Messi playing today for Inter Miami vs New York City FC?
Soccer

Is Lionel Messi playing today for Inter Miami vs New York City FC?

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo