NBA News: Former LeBron James’ Miami Heat teammate gets real on Lakers drafting Bronny James

LeBron James has been vocal for years about his dream of playing alongside his son, Bronny, in the NBA. That dream took a step closer to reality when the Los Angeles Lakers selected Bronny James with the 55th pick in the draft. The James family is now on track to become the first father-son duo to share the court in NBA history.

However, the move sparked widespread debate among fans and analysts, with many questioning whether the Lakers‘ decision was influenced by LeBron’s presence and if Bronny truly has the skills to compete at the NBA level. The discussion has drawn opinions from several current and former players, including Mike Bibby, LeBron’s former Miami Heat teammate.

Bibby recently spoke with NBA insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, offering his support for the Lakers’ decision and defending LeBron against accusations of nepotism.

“He did what he was supposed to do,” said Bibby about LeBron. “Everybody wants the best for their kids. It’s going to be good to see, but everybody wants the best for their son. I’m glad he got a chance to do it. A lot of people won’t get that chance. It’s going to be good to see.”

Mike Bibby, LeBron James #6 and Chris Bosh #1 of the Miami Heat stand on court against the Dallas Mavericks. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

LeBron James eager to play with Bronny

As LeBron inches closer to the historic moment of playing alongside his son, the excitement is palpable. The Los Angeles Lakers are preparing to make NBA history at Crypto.com Arena, with LeBron and Bronny potentially sharing the floor.

In an episode of The Shop, LeBron expressed his excitement for what lies ahead. “I’m so excited for training camp,” he said. “Having your son work with you is like the greatest thing. I can’t wait for this moment. It’s going to be pretty surreal for me. That might be the first time I sit back and think, ‘this is really cool.’”

Bronny on playing alongside LeBron

Bronny James expressed his opinion in an interview with the NBA Writter, Tomas Azarly, about playing with his father, the legendary LeBron: “It’s a big step for both of us. I feel like playing together, going to work together every day is just gonna build the relationship we already have, build that connection even stronger. I’m excited.”