Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: LeBron and Dwyane Wade’s brilliant strategy to convince James Harden to switch teams

A former NBA player has revealed how LeBron James and Dwyane Wade played a pivotal role in convincing James Harden to switch teams, during a time when the Miami Heat and Oklahoma City Thunder were at the peak of NBA competition.

James Harden #1 of the Los Angeles Clippers reacts after a three-point basket in the first half against the Dallas Mavericks during game four of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at American Airlines Center on April 28, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.
© Tim Warner/Getty ImagesJames Harden #1 of the Los Angeles Clippers reacts after a three-point basket in the first half against the Dallas Mavericks during game four of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at American Airlines Center on April 28, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

James Harden is undoubtedly one of the most talented players in the NBA over the past decade. From his early days with the Oklahoma City Thunder to his current stint, Harden has dazzled fans with his skill, even though a championship ring has eluded him so far. However, according to former NBA player Kendrick Perkins, Harden’s career path could have been quite different—largely due to the influence of LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

On an episode of Road Trippin’, Perkins, who was Harden’s teammate with the Thunder, shared the story: “I remember having this conversation … when KD (Kevin Durant), James Harden, I believe Russ (Westbrook) got back from the Olympics, from winning the gold,” Perkins began.

“KD said, ‘Man, we about to lose James, and it’s not about the money’. And I said, ‘Man, what are you talking about?’ He said, we’re about to lose James because when we was over in the Olympics, Bron (LeBron James), D-Wade (Dwayne Wade), all those guys were telling James, ‘Bro, you’re too nice, bro, to be coming off the bench. You’re a number one option. You need to have your own team,’” Perkins recounted, highlighting the key influence the Miami Heat stars had on Harden’s decision.

Advertisement

At the time, the Thunder had just reached the NBA Finals, driven by stellar performances from Durant and Westbrook. Harden, then only 22 years old, had already showcased his talent, but he wasn’t a regular starter. LeBron James and Dwyane Wade faced the Thunder in the 2012 Finals, where the Miami Heat emerged victorious in five games. Some speculate that their advice to Harden may have been motivated by a desire to weaken a potential future rival.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers walks backcourt during a preseason game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on October 10, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers walks backcourt during a preseason game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on October 10, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Advertisement

Harden took their advice

Following the 2011-12 season, Harden left Oklahoma City and joined the Houston Rockets, where he spent nearly a decade and cemented his status as an NBA superstar. In 2013, he made his first All-Star appearance, and in 2018, he was crowned NBA MVP.

NBA News: JJ Redick, LeBron deliver positive message to Lakers rookie Knecht after struggles

see also

NBA News: JJ Redick, LeBron deliver positive message to Lakers rookie Knecht after struggles

Since then, Harden has played for the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers before joining his current team, the Los Angeles Clippers. Now 35 years old, Harden still seeks his first NBA championship, a goal that could have been achieved differently had he chosen not to follow LeBron and Wade’s advice back in 2012.

Advertisement
alejandro lopez vega
Alejandro Lopez Vega

Alejandro Lopez Vega is a seasoned sports journalist who joined Bolavip US in October 2024. With more than thirteen years of experience in news writing, sports analysis, and event coverage, he specializes in soccer and basketball. Fluent in both Spanish and English, Alejandro has worked with various media outlets in Rosario, Argentina, such as Radio La Red and Radio Mitre. He has also been part of the Communication and Press Department for the soccer teams Newell's Old Boys and Central Córdoba. In addition to his journalism career, Alejandro is a lawyer, having graduated from the Universidad Nacional de Rosario, which brings a unique legal perspective to his sports analysis, going beyond the athletic aspects of events.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA News: Jimmy Butler delivers a clear message to the Miami Heat about his season goals
NBA

NBA News: Jimmy Butler delivers a clear message to the Miami Heat about his season goals

MLB News: Guardians' Stephen Vogt issues strong message to Tigers after big win in ALDS Game 5
MLB

MLB News: Guardians' Stephen Vogt issues strong message to Tigers after big win in ALDS Game 5

NBA News: 76ers star Tyrese Maxey gets real about Paul George’s first game at Philadelphia
NBA

NBA News: 76ers star Tyrese Maxey gets real about Paul George’s first game at Philadelphia

NBA News: Mavs HC Jason Kidd provides key update on star Doncic's injury ahead of Clippers matchup
NBA

NBA News: Mavs HC Jason Kidd provides key update on star Doncic's injury ahead of Clippers matchup

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo