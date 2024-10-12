NBA News: LeBron and Dwyane Wade’s brilliant strategy to convince James Harden to switch teams

A former NBA player has revealed how LeBron James and Dwyane Wade played a pivotal role in convincing James Harden to switch teams, during a time when the Miami Heat and Oklahoma City Thunder were at the peak of NBA competition.

James Harden is undoubtedly one of the most talented players in the NBA over the past decade. From his early days with the Oklahoma City Thunder to his current stint, Harden has dazzled fans with his skill, even though a championship ring has eluded him so far. However, according to former NBA player Kendrick Perkins, Harden’s career path could have been quite different—largely due to the influence of LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

On an episode of Road Trippin’, Perkins, who was Harden’s teammate with the Thunder, shared the story: “I remember having this conversation … when KD (Kevin Durant), James Harden, I believe Russ (Westbrook) got back from the Olympics, from winning the gold,” Perkins began.

“KD said, ‘Man, we about to lose James, and it’s not about the money’. And I said, ‘Man, what are you talking about?’ He said, we’re about to lose James because when we was over in the Olympics, Bron (LeBron James), D-Wade (Dwayne Wade), all those guys were telling James, ‘Bro, you’re too nice, bro, to be coming off the bench. You’re a number one option. You need to have your own team,’” Perkins recounted, highlighting the key influence the Miami Heat stars had on Harden’s decision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the time, the Thunder had just reached the NBA Finals, driven by stellar performances from Durant and Westbrook. Harden, then only 22 years old, had already showcased his talent, but he wasn’t a regular starter. LeBron James and Dwyane Wade faced the Thunder in the 2012 Finals, where the Miami Heat emerged victorious in five games. Some speculate that their advice to Harden may have been motivated by a desire to weaken a potential future rival.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers walks backcourt during a preseason game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on October 10, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Advertisement

Harden took their advice

Following the 2011-12 season, Harden left Oklahoma City and joined the Houston Rockets, where he spent nearly a decade and cemented his status as an NBA superstar. In 2013, he made his first All-Star appearance, and in 2018, he was crowned NBA MVP.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: JJ Redick, LeBron deliver positive message to Lakers rookie Knecht after struggles

Since then, Harden has played for the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers before joining his current team, the Los Angeles Clippers. Now 35 years old, Harden still seeks his first NBA championship, a goal that could have been achieved differently had he chosen not to follow LeBron and Wade’s advice back in 2012.