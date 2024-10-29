NBA News: Lakers coach JJ Redick makes key admission after first loss of the season to Suns

Despite the efforts of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, the team fell to the Phoenix Suns, and coach JJ Redick admitted the cause of their first loss this NBA season.

Despite a strong performance by Anthony Davis, the Lakers were unable to overcome the Phoenix Suns, who were led by Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. The team’s star, LeBron James, had a low-key night, scoring only 11 points.

After the game, Lakers coach JJ Redick took responsibility for the loss, specifically pointing to the second quarter, where the Suns dominated by an 11-point margin.

“If there’s one thing to nitpick, it’s probably me,” said Redick, as tweeted by ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “We should never have a 14-point quarter. That’s on me.”

The future of the Lakers in the NBA season

Despite the loss, the Lakers remain a talented team with championship aspirations in the NBA. They will have a chance to bounce back quickly, as they face the Cleveland Cavaliers in their next game. However, they will need to improve their consistency and avoid lapses like the one in the second quarter against the Suns.

Will the Lakers be able to recover from this defeat?

With players like LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers have the potential to be a dominant team in the NBA and certainly have the potential to bounce back from this loss. However, they will need to work together and fully leverage their talent to achieve their goals.