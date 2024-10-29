Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: Lakers coach JJ Redick makes key admission after first loss of the season to Suns

Despite the efforts of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, the team fell to the Phoenix Suns, and coach JJ Redick admitted the cause of their first loss this NBA season.

Head coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks with media prior to the game against the Phoenix Suns at Acrisure Arena on October 06, 2024 in Palm Springs, California.
© Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty ImagesHead coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks with media prior to the game against the Phoenix Suns at Acrisure Arena on October 06, 2024 in Palm Springs, California.

By Alexander Rosquez

LeBron JamesLos Angeles Lakers suffered their first loss of the NBA season to the Phoenix Suns, 109-105, and coach JJ Redick made an important admission after the game.

Despite a strong performance by Anthony Davis, the Lakers were unable to overcome the Phoenix Suns, who were led by Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. The team’s star, LeBron James, had a low-key night, scoring only 11 points.

After the game, Lakers coach JJ Redick took responsibility for the loss, specifically pointing to the second quarter, where the Suns dominated by an 11-point margin.

Advertisement

“If there’s one thing to nitpick, it’s probably me,” said Redick, as tweeted by ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. We should never have a 14-point quarter. That’s on me.”

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the second half against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on October 28, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the second half against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on October 28, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Advertisement

The future of the Lakers in the NBA season

Despite the loss, the Lakers remain a talented team with championship aspirations in the NBA. They will have a chance to bounce back quickly, as they face the Cleveland Cavaliers in their next game. However, they will need to improve their consistency and avoid lapses like the one in the second quarter against the Suns.

Lakers News: Bronny James reportedly set to play alongside LeBron against the Cavaliers

see also

Lakers News: Bronny James reportedly set to play alongside LeBron against the Cavaliers

Will the Lakers be able to recover from this defeat?

With players like LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers have the potential to be a dominant team in the NBA and certainly have the potential to bounce back from this loss. However, they will need to work together and fully leverage their talent to achieve their goals.

Advertisement
alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NCAAF News: Steve Sarkisian forewarns Texas youngsters after win over Vanderbilt
College Football

NCAAF News: Steve Sarkisian forewarns Texas youngsters after win over Vanderbilt

NFL News: Philadelphia Eagles HC Nick Sirianni delivers clear message about his roster
NFL

NFL News: Philadelphia Eagles HC Nick Sirianni delivers clear message about his roster

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo misses penalty to equalize for Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun
Soccer

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo misses penalty to equalize for Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun

NBA News: LeBron James, Anthony Davis reportedly recover key player for Lakers rotation
NBA

NBA News: LeBron James, Anthony Davis reportedly recover key player for Lakers rotation

Better Collective Logo