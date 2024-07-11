Last season, according to many reports, LeBron James received an offer to play with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. However, the Los Angeles Lakers were never going to accept that proposal.

The King is 39-years old and, with the Lakers struggling to become a contender in the Western Conference, The Bay looked like an ideal place to boost his championship hopes with names such as Curry, Draymond Green or Klay Thompson.

However, that trade didn’t happen in the NBA and LeBron James took a different path. The veteran just signed a two-year, $104 million contract to stay with the Lakers and fulfill his lifelong dream of playing with his son, Bronny James.

Will LeBron James play with Stephen Curry?

Right now, it’s impossible to envision a scenario in which LeBron James and Stephen Curry play together. Although the departure of Klay Thompson opened a big spot, James is fully committed with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Nevertheless, the 2024 Paris Olympics will be the unique opportunity to experience how things would look like on an NBA court. Both stars just had their debut playing together during the USA showcase in a 86-72 victory over Canada. It was an exhibition game, but, the flashes were there.

The marquee highlight was definitely an alley oop from Curry to James which immediately went viral on social media. After the win, LeBron was asked about this incredible chance to play with Steph.

“It’s pretty amazing that we’re at this point of our careers and we’re able to showcase our talent and do what we love to do and give a little bit back to the fans. So, it’s an absolute treat to play with one of the greatest to ever play this game. I’m looking forward to the rest of the summer.”