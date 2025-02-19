Matthew Tkachuk, Team USA learn very concerning news on star teammate ahead of 4 Nations Final

Team USA and Team Canada are anxiously watching the clock, counting down to puck drop on Thursday night at TD Garden. Once the clock hits zero, nothing will be the same in the NHL. No one wants to miss this game, with players pushing through the pain. However, one of Matthew Tkachuk’s star teammates on the American roster may be trending toward inactivity for the decisive matchup.

Matthew Tkachuk will need to keep his head on a swivel in the championship game against the True North. The Florida Panthers star made his presence felt in the first meeting between these teams, and Team Canada will do everything they can to keep him in check this time.

The Stars and Stripes took a major hit as defenseman Charlie McAvoy was ruled out for the 4 Nations Final against Canada. Yet, the bad news may not end there—another star could be sidelined as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As Team USA took the ice for practice, emotions were mixed. The roster welcomed Matthew Tkachuk back after he missed the game against Sweden, but his brother, Brady Tkachuk, was absent. His absence raised eyebrows, as he now has just one day to recover before the Final against Team Canada.

Brady Tkachuk #7 of the Ottawa Senators poses for his portrait prior to the 2024 Honda NHL All-Star Game on February 03, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario.

Advertisement

“Brady Tkachuk not on the ice for practice for Team USA,” NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported on his X account. “Kyle Connor has a white practice jersey reserved for top 6 forwards.”

Advertisement

see also Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin drops very sincere admission, with dig at Detroit ahead of 4 Nations Final

Put on notice

Team Canada took notice of Tkachuk’s participation in the Americans’ practice, as the forward is on the sight of every player on the Canadian side. Ahead of the game, Canada’s Drew Doughty sent a bold warning to the older Tkachuk brother.

Advertisement

“I’ll do anything for my country,” Doughty firmly stated when asked whether he’d fight Tkachuk during the Final, per NHL on TNT. “If the time is right and I’ve got a go at him, I guess so.”

Matthew Tkachuk #19 of the Florida Panthers is interviewed during Media Day for the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on June 02, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Quinn Hughes on the way?

Buzz has been building around Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes, who initially missed the action due to injury but was considered as a potential replacement for Charlie McAvoy. However, that possibility now seems to be fading after the latest reports.

see also Drew Doughty drops candid 7-word warning to Matthew Tkachuk, with clear message to Sidney Crosby, Team Canada

“[Hughes] had just traveled to Vancouver and won’t make another cross-continent trip to Boston unless he’s going to play,” reporter Emily Kaplan stated on his X account. “He plans on skating in Van again today.”