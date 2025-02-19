A new NFL season is already beginning to take shape, with many teams slowly starting to plan their rosters for the upcoming challenge. The Baltimore Ravens will look to be contenders once again, although Lamar Jackson could unfortunately lose a key player, whose destination could be none other than alongside Patrick Mahomes with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ronnie Stanley is one of the top offensive tackles this offseason for the Ravens, and while nothing is certain, all signs point to the player not continuing under John Harbaugh’s command next season.

According to Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report, Stanley could join either Patrick Mahomes‘ Chiefs or the Cleveland Browns. “Stanley is still in his playing prime, though his recent injury history is a concern. He could be targeted by playoff hopefuls and rebuilding teams alike, but a shorter deal is probably warranted.

“While the Chiefs have just $5.4 million in projected cap space, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Kansas City clear enough room to make a run at Stanley. The Chiefs don’t have a definitive answer at left tackle, and their offensive line was flat-out embarrassed by Philadelphia in the Super Bowl.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates with Ronnie Stanley #79 after scoring an 8 yard touchdown against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 20, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

“The Browns are in even worse shape financially—they face a $34.2 million cap deficit—but will have to consider generating the cap flexibility to chase Stanley. Cleveland doesn’t have a dependable left tackle on its roster, and it may well target a quarterback with the second pick in the draft.”

Is Jaire Alexander joining the Ravens?

The Green Bay Packers are another team undergoing a major restructure, and in recent hours, rumors have circulated that Jordan Love might lose a key teammate for the 2025 season, with Jaire Alexander being the one in question.

According to Ryan Heckman of Ebony Bird, the cornerback has appeared on the Ravens’ radar to strengthen a position where John Harbaugh’s team faced struggles last season.

“While Alexander is a Pro Bowl talent when healthy, his health is exactly why he comes with so much risk,” Heckman wrote. “The Ravens defense could use an upgrade like a healthy Alexander. His two Pro Bowl seasons saw Alexander allow an opposing quarterback rating in the 60’s, a minimum of 13 pass breakups and a total of six interceptions.”

