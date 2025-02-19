Kevin Durant responds to Steve Kerr’s comments on Warriors return: ‘People talk crazy’

There were numerous trade rumors surrounding some of the NBA’s top players this season, with speculation that stars like LeBron James and Kevin Durant could be on the move. One of the most significant rumors suggested a blockbuster deal that would send both players to the Golden State Warriors. Addressing the speculation, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr shared his thoughts on Durant and the possibility of a return to San Francisco.

With Luka Doncic heading to the Los Angeles Lakers and Jimmy Butler moved to the Warriors, many expected additional major trades before the deadline. However, those reports ultimately remained just speculation, as most All-Star players stayed with their respective teams.

Among the potential moves, Durant was seen as a key piece who could once again team up with Stephen Curry to help Golden State contend for a deep playoff run. When asked about the possibility, Kerr weighed in on why a reunion was unlikely.

“I don’t blame Kevin one bit for not wanting to run it back here,” Kerr said. “He took so much heat, people saying he jumped on the bandwagon, and then he goes out, wins Finals MVP twice, and still gets criticized. Why would he want to go through all that BS again?”

Steve Kerr & Kevin Durant.

Durant later responded to Kerr’s remarks, offering a direct explanation for why he chose not to return to the Warriors. “People talk crazy about me all the time. That’s not the reason I didn’t want to come back,” Durant said. “I just didn’t want to get traded in the middle of the season. It had nothing to do with my time with the Warriors.”

Could Durant be traded this summer?

Durant has already made it clear why he chose not to return to the Golden State Warriors at midseason. However, the Suns star recently addressed speculation about a potential trade this summer. When asked about the possibility, Durant was direct and distanced himself from any decision regarding his future.

“You’ve got to ask the front office about that. I didn’t ask for a trade from Phoenix,” Durant told ESPN. His statement clarifies the situation during the trade window when rumors linked him to a potential return to the Warriors.

Durant also spoke about the Suns’ struggles this season and their outlook moving forward. “We expect a lot out of ourselves individually, and it just hasn’t materialized the way we want it to. It’s disappointing to see us play this way,” headmitted.

Durant on his future in the NBA

As Durant continues to play at a high level, questions about his long-term future in the league are becoming more frequent. With LeBron James approaching 40, Durant is also contemplating how much longer he can compete at an elite level. However, he made it clear that retirement is not on his mind just yet.

“I think about it all the time. We’re in a young man’s game, and I hear about my age every day. But I’m still having fun, preparing for games, practicing, being a teammate, being coached. I still enjoy it. I don’t see an end right now, but it could happen, it could not,“ Durant said.