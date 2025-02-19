NFL News: Pete Carroll’s Raiders reportedly targeting top QB as Russell Wilson rumors swirl

Las Vegas Raiders are looking to quickly put their disappointing 2024 NFL season behind them and are looking to rebuild their offense by pursuing free agent options. Pete Carroll has already had his eye on a quarterback who has been outstanding in the past season, amid rumors of a reunion with Russell Wilson.

Wilson is set to become an unrestricted free agent when his one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers expires, and reports indicate that Las Vegas could be a possible destination. However, the 36-year-old quarterback has said he wants to stay with the Black and Gold.

Carroll shared ten years with Wilson on the Seattle Seahawks, a fruitful head coach-quarterback duo that left behind a Super Bowl win in 2013 and a loss in the NFL Finals in 2014. Time has passed, and the Raiders are looking to bring in a fresh face. With that goal in mind, Las Vegas wants a player who stood out last season.

The quarterback who would be wanted by the Raiders

According to an ESPN report, the quarterback Carroll’s Raiders are interested in is none other than Sam Darnold, who had an outstanding season with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024, throwing for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while leading the team to the playoffs with a 14-3 record.

Sam Darnold #14 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts after the Vikings defeated the Tennessee Titans, 23-13, at Nissan Stadium on November 17, 2024.

Darnold’s future with the Vikings is uncertain now that the 27-year-old quarterback has become an unrestricted free agent. Minnesota is exploring various options, including the possibility of using the franchise tag, which would carry an estimated salary of $41.325 million through 2025. However, that amount could limit the team’s ability to strengthen other areas of the roster.

Why is Russell Wilson away from the Raiders?

Rumors of Wilson joining the Raiders had been cultivated by the speculation of Darrell Bevell as a possible offensive coordinator in Las Vegas, having been Russ’ coordinator on the Super Bowl champion Seahawks. However, Pete Carroll confirmed Chip Kelly for the position, which silenced the rumors of the former Steelers quarterback heading to Las Vegas.