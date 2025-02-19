Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is undeniably one of the best players in the NBA. His stellar performances over the past few seasons have cemented his status as one of the league’s top international talents. However, during the Olympics, he faced significant challenges with the Serbian national team—largely due to the presence of another NBA All-Star on Team USA.

When it comes to Olympic basketball, Team USA is the undisputed favorite in nearly every tournament. They have remained unbeaten since 2008, with their only loss in the modern era coming against Argentina in 2004. With legends like Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and Stephen Curry leading the way over the years, the U.S. has consistently dominated the biggest stage in international sports.

At the Paris 2024 Olympics, Team USA and Serbia clashed in a high-stakes semifinal showdown for a spot in the gold medal game. In a tightly contested battle, the U.S. emerged victorious, sending the crowd into a frenzy. Months later, a newly released documentary series shed light on the behind-the-scenes struggles Jokic and his Serbian teammates faced, stemming from the impact of just one NBA All-Star.

While Serbia’s roster featured a mix of players, one name stood out as a source of tension in their locker room: Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant. Known for his lethal three-point shooting, Durant was the player who gave Serbia’s head coach the biggest headache, and ultimately played a key role in their Olympic downfall.

Stephen Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant celebrate the gold medal won with Team USA in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Jokic’s comments on Durant at the Olympics

While the Serbian national team was in the locker room, Jokic had a strong message for his teammates about defending Kevin Durant. “Bro, if you have Adebayo in the corner and Durant is at the 45, don’t f***ing stay on Adebayo if Durant is there,” Jokic told teammate Bogdan Bogdanovic.

After Jokić’s remarks, Serbian head coach Svetislav Pesic doubled down on the urgency of guarding Durant. “Let’s see. If Durant, the best player on the court, who just hit 5-for-5 from three, comes and puts the ball through your hoop, who are you guarding? You’re guarding him!” Pesic shouted at his players.

That exchange highlighted the challenge Serbia faced against Durant at the Olympics. The star forward made a significant impact in Paris, leading Team USA to yet another gold medal. Although Serbia lost by just four points, Jokic and Pešić’s comments about Durant went viral on social media, reinforcing how pivotal that matchup was in the tournament.

Durant’s comments on France’s National Team

The documentary series also captured perspectives from other teams, including a moment when Durant sent a direct message to the French players ahead of a crucial Olympic showdown. While France’s head coach discussed the challenges of assembling a roster that doesn’t regularly play together, Durant dismissed the notion that chemistry alone would make a difference against Team USA.

“You all could play together for the last five years, and that’s not going to help you win,” Durant said. “That chemistry is going to help you when you’ve got to guard Steph (laughs). Whoever is talking, especially in France, just play the games. We ain’t talking about y’all.”