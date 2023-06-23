LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers had an amazing playoff run, but fell short in the Western Conference finals against the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic.

They seem to be just one or two pieces away from being a favorite in the NBA. However, there have been no moves in the offseason. Meanwhile, the Suns got Bradley Beal and the Warriors acquired Chris Paul.

Furthermore, the Grizzlies will be stronger with Ja Morant getting Marcus Smart and the Sacramento Kings are a young team on the rise. It’s gonna be very complicated for LeBron James if there’s no help on the way.

LeBron James doesn’t speak about trades in the NBA

Of course, with all these big transactions in the NBA, thousands of fans are looking for a response by LeBron James. He has to be thinking about it when Nuggets, Grizzlies, Warriors and Suns seem to be ready for a championship run.

Believe it or not, LeBron remains silent. In fact, the last NBA thing he put on Instagram was a cryptic message answering Mike Malone and, in recent hours, all his attention has been on his son Bronny James.

After his son picked to wear number 6 at USC, this was LeBron’s reaction on social media. “Let’s go 6!!!!!!! I love it Bronny!!!” The message was accompanied with an emoji of Bronny wearing a king’s crown.

Nevertheless, in an unexpected turn of events, no comments at all about the trade rush in the NBA. Whether silence is a sign of things about to come for the Lakers, only time will tell.