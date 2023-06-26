The Phoenix Suns are determined to challenge for their first ever NBA championship. Mat Ishbia made that clear from day one, pulling off a trade for former MVP Kevin Durant shortly after taking over the franchise.

However, KD’s arrival wasn’t enough to find immediate success. That’s why the team made serious changes after falling short this season: Nick Nurse replaced Monty Williams and Chris Paul was traded for Bradley Beal.

But it looks like the team is far from done. Even with Durant, Devin Booker, DeAndre Ayton and now Beal on their roster, the Suns could go after an aging star who once won MVP.

Rumor: Suns could land Derrick Rose

According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, the Phoenix Suns are among a group of teams interested in Derrick Rose. The New York Knicks are reportedly not picking up his $15.6 million team option, which is why the veteran guard looks set to become a free agent. The Suns, however, would face competition for the 2011 NBA Most Valuable Player:

“Phoenix, Milwaukee and Chicago have all quickly been cited as teams expected to have a level of interest in former MVP Derrick Rose after the Knicks declined to pick up their $15.6 million team option on Rose for next season.”

Even at 34, Rose is still capable of drawing interest on the open market. It would definitely be interesting to see him next to the likes of KD or Booker to contend, but a return to the Bulls also looks like a strong possibility.