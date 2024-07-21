After Bronny James' first games with the Los Angeles Lakers in the Summer League, his father LeBron sent him an encouraging message for the future.

When Bronny James was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Draft, the move sparked debate among fans and analysts, with many questioning whether the Lakers’ decision was influenced by nepotism and whether LeBron’s James son had the talent to compete at the NBA level.

In his first appearance as a Los Angeles Lakers player, Bronny didn’t achieve the performance he had hoped for, managing only 4 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists in the loss to the Sacramento Kings.

Criticism quickly followed his first game, but Bronny’s performance improved with each outing. LeBron James didn’t hesitate to send an encouraging message to his son from London, where Team USA will be practicing and playing over the next days before Paris 2024 Olympics.

LeBron James’ message to his son Bronny

Following Bronny’s second consecutive strong performance, LeBron expressed his happiness at seeing his son realize his dreams with the Lakers. Via Joe Vardon of The Athletic, LeBron said, “As a family, we’re just proud of the fact that he’s even at this point.”

Bronny James Jr. #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives past Pete Nance #8 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during a 2024 NBA Summer League game. Candice Ward/Getty Images

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer highlighted that his son remains unfazed by criticism and is dedicated to self-improvement: “He’s 19 years old, so he has a lot of room to grow and a lot to learn. The best part is that he keeps his head down and stays focused. As he continues to work and improve, the best is yet to come.”

Bronny James at the Summer League

In his first games with the Los Angeles Lakers, Bronny James played a total of six games in the Summer League. His performance showed notable improvement in the later games compared to the initial ones.