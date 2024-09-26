NBA News: LeBron James sends special post to former Cavaliers teammate, retired Derrick Rose

Derrick Rose, former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate of LeBron James, decided to take the decision of his retirement from professional basketball due to the constant knee injuries that affected his career. That’s why the Los Angeles Lakers superstar star took to Instagram with a special post.

A few days earlier, on 23 September, the Memphis Grizzlies decided to cut Rose’s two-year contract after a season in which he played only 24 games. Three days later, the point guard retired at the age of 35 after 16 seasons in the NBA.

James is always known for keeping up with the latest sports news and being an active participant on social media. On this occasion, he didn’t hold back and left a special post for his former teammate Rose. “Much love and respect Pooh! Salute,” the former Miami Heat star wrote on his Instagram stories.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lebron James’ post dedicated to Derrick Rose

Rose suffered a serious injury in 2012 when he tore his anterior cruciate ligament, an ailment that has dogged him throughout his professional career. After that year, D-Rose underwent more than three knee and ankle surgeries. Ultimately, a decade of multiple stints with different teams, marked by his lack of continuity and absences, led to his decision to retire.

Advertisement

Lebron James and Derrick Rose during a NBA game

Advertisement

How long did LeBron James and Derrick Rose share the same team on the Cavaliers?

Rose and James played together for the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2017-18 season, when the Cavs were contenders for a tournament ring and found a stellar addition in D-Rose, who arrived as a free agent. However, injuries plagued his short stint with the Ohio franchise to the point that he spent two months contemplating retirement. In February 2018, he was traded to the Utah Jazz, where he never made his official debut.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Former LeBron James teammate hits free agency

Derrick Rose’s career

The best period of Rose’s career was between 2008 and 2016, when he was the star of the Chicago Bulls. The point guard was on the verge of a coveted NBA ring, becoming the youngest player in history to win the MVP award in 2011.

Rose was also named Rookie of the Year in 2009 and a three-time All-Star in 2010, 2011 and 2012. Injuries plagued his career and he was unable to perform at his best during stints with the New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons, as well as a short period with the Cavaliers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Basketball was and always will be my first love. My goal was to become an NBA player and I did it. This is a thank you to the game I love,” D-Rose wrote on his Instagram account.