NBA News: Steve Kerr blames Luka Doncic for the Warriors' loss to the Mavericks

Struggling to find their rhythm in the NBA regular season, the Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr pointed to Luka Doncic as a key factor in the Warriors' lost against the Dallas Mavericks.

Head coach, Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors watches the game during their regular season NBA, Basketball Herren, USA game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday November 18, 2024 at Intuit Dome Arena in Inglewood, California. Clippers defeat Warriors, 102-99.
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireHead coach, Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors watches the game during their regular season NBA, Basketball Herren, USA game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday November 18, 2024 at Intuit Dome Arena in Inglewood, California. Clippers defeat Warriors, 102-99.

By Santiago Tovar

The Golden State Warriors are facing a rough patch in the NBA regular season. After an impressive start, Steve Kerr‘s team has struggled to maintain its defensive form, suffering another defeat—this time against the Dallas Mavericks, led by a spectacular performance from Luka Doncic.

The defensive issues were glaring. The Warriors delivered one of their worst defensive performances of the season, allowing 143 points to the Mavericks. Luka Doncic led the charge with 45 points, while Klay Thompson contributed 29 in his second matchup against his former team, and Kyrie Irving added 21.

These numbers highlight the Warriors’ ongoing struggles. Despite strong efforts from Andrew Wiggins and Stephen Curry, Kerr’s squad appeared out of sync on Sunday night. Rather than criticizing his players, the Warriors’ head coach pointed to Luka Doncic as the key factor in the defeat.

“The issue on defense was Luka Doncic. I think they made their first nine shots, and Doncic was responsible for three of those. He was incredible tonight,” Kerr said. “I also have to give Dallas credit—they’ve had a heck of a team since last year.”

Luka Doncic in 2024

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on January 26, 2024.

Kerr on the Warriors’ performance against the Mavs

In addition to sharing his thoughts on Luka Doncic’s performance last Sunday at Chase Center, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reflected on his own team’s effort. Despite a tough night against the Mavericks, Kerr delivered an optimistic message to his players, emphasizing the importance of resilience as they navigate the NBA regular season.

“I’m really proud of my guys. They kept fighting; they didn’t give up. There’s zero quit in this team,” Kerr told the media after the loss. “It’s disappointing, but I know we’ll climb out of this with great character.” While the Warriors will need standout performances to improve their position in the standings, Kerr stressed the need to stay motivated, with their ultimate goal being a playoff push next year.

Kerr’s reaction to Schroder’s signing

Following the announcement of Dennis Schroder’s move to the Warriors from the Nets, Kerr expressed excitement about the new addition. He highlighted conversations with Schroder and explained how Golden State managed to secure the German guard’s interest.

“I’ve been in discussions with Mike [Dunleavy Jr.] over the past couple of weeks, especially after the trade market shifted. Mike has done an incredible job keeping me informed about our options,” Kerr said. “I told Dennis he’s been kicking my ass across three continents.”

Kerr added: “You can’t beat him? Then join him. He was brilliant against us and the Lakers during the ’22 playoffs. Watching him dominate at FIBA over the past two summers—first in the Philippines and then in London during an exhibition game—proved he’d be a perfect fit to play alongside Steph.”

