Klay Thompson shares honest thoughts about playing with Luka Doncic on the Mavericks

Klay Thompson, the elite shooter, has found the perfect teammate in Luka Doncic. Since joining the Dallas Mavericks, Thompson has repeatedly expressed admiration for Doncic‘s exceptional passing ability.

The addition of Thompson has significantly boosted the Mavericks’ offensive potential. With Doncic orchestrating the offense and Thompson as a constant threat from beyond the arc, the Dallas Mavericks have become one of the NBA’s most formidable teams.

The connection between Thompson and Doncic is evident both on and off the court. Doncic’s ability to find his teammates in open shooting positions has allowed Thompson to flourish, and the veteran sharpshooter has responded with remarkable efficiency. This dynamic duo is shaping up to be a nightmare for opposing defenses.

“His passes are incredible… It’s awesome to be a beneficiary of his greatness,” said Klay Thompson via Joey Mistretta on “X” (formerly Twitter). “Playing with Luka, I’ve learned that if you go to the corner or get out in transition, he’s going to find you. His passes are incredible, I mean, he puts it right in the shooting pocket… almost every time. It’s awesome to be a beneficiary of his greatness.”

A Bright Future for the Mavericks

While Doncic’s injury has been a setback for the team, Thompson’s presence has helped keep the Mavericks competitive. With crucial games ahead, Doncic’s recovery could be pivotal to their playoff aspirations.

A New Chapter in Dallas

Both Thompson and Doncic are writing a new chapter in Maverick’s history. The combination of Thompson’s experience and Doncic’s talent could propel the Mavericks to new heights. Dallas fans have much to look forward to in the coming NBA seasons.