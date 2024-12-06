NBA News: Mavericks coach Jason Kidd gets real about Luka Doncic’s triple-double ability

The Dallas Mavericks cruised past the Washington Wizards with a commanding 137-101 victory in the NBA regular season, extending their win streak to six games. Luka Doncic led the charge, recording his first triple-double of the season, prompting head coach Jason Kidd to applaud his star player’s elite skillset.

Against the Wizards, Doncic delivered a stat line of 21 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, marking the 78th triple-double of his career. This milestone tied him with NBA legends Wilt Chamberlain and James Harden for seventh on the all-time triple-double list. “Just to be up there with those great names,” Doncic said. “It’s unbelievable for me.”

After the game, Kidd highlighted Doncic’s remarkable ability to influence the game in multiple ways. “When you talk about Luka’s ability to have the handprint that he can have on the game in a sense of passing, rebounding, and scoring, he does all three at a very high level,” Kidd said.

“Right now, he’s shooting the ball extremely well, and when he sees the double-team, he understands as the quarterback who’s open and how he can get the ball to them, and he’s done that at a high level,” the coach added.

Head coach Jason Kidd (R) talks with his player Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Kidd on Doncic’s defensive impact

In addition to his offensive brilliance, Doncic showcased his defensive chops against the Wizards, contributing two steals to his team’s effort. Kidd acknowledged his defensive impact after the game. “Just his activity, his IQ,” Kidd explained. “In the first half, he got on the floor and got (a steal). It just shows that he’s into it. We joke that he could be on the all-defensive team.”

“He has great hands,” Kidd continued. “He understands what other teams are trying to do. So, for him to get those steals, he’s, again, been doing that at a very high level here coming back. It’s something that we need defensively.”

Doncic on team chemistry

The Mavericks secured their sixth consecutive victory with a dominant performance against the Wizards, and the team has been firing on all cylinders. Luka Doncic emphasized that their success stems from strong team chemistry.

“I think chemistry is one of the most important things for teams like this, and we have it,” Doncic said. “We all get along really well, and it’s fun to play with these guys on the court. Anyone who steps onto the floor can contribute in many ways. Everyone knows their role.”