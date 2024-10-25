NBA News: Mavericks prank Warriors with Klay Thompson, Luka Doncic post

Following the Dallas Mavericks’ NBA season opener win, the team poked fun at the Golden State Warriors with a post featuring Klay Thompson and Luka Doncic.

The Dallas Mavericks kicked off the NBA season in style, besting the San Antonio Spurs 120-109. With new acquisition, former Golden State Warriors Klay Thompson and star Luka Doncic leading the way, the Mavs left their mark on social media.

After the game, Dallas teased the Golden State Warriors on their official X (formerly Twitter) account with a playful post starring Thompson and Doncic.

The post featured a shot of Thompson celebrating a three-pointer, with Doncic hyped up beside him. The Mavs captioned it “Splash Bros,” a nod to the nickname used by Thompson and former teammate Stephen Curry during their time together with the Warriors.

Thompson put up a memorable debut performance for Dallas, reminiscent of his elite Golden State days. He finished with 22 points, second only to Doncic, and went six-for-ten from deep, making him the first player in Mavericks history to hit this mark in a debut.

Dallas Mavericks’ official X account. @dallasmavs

Draymond Green fires warning shot to Thompson

Draymond Green is already looking forward to the first Warriors-Mavericks matchup, with Dallas visiting Golden State on November 12 at the Chase Center. On the Sloane Knows podcast, Green shared his game plan, saying he’s “running through [Thompson’s] chest,” hinting at some friendly trash talk: “He’s my brother, but he’s not with us. He’s with the opps.”

Thompson’s calm response

In response, Thompson addressed Green’s comments on the Open Run podcast. Laughing off Green’s challenge, he said, “If so, I’ll take two free throws, and I’m a pretty tough guy, so I think I can handle it.” He acknowledged it will feel “weird at first,” but once the ball tips, he’ll be locked in, adding, “Luckily, I’ve had great success shooting in that arena, so hopefully, that translates.”

Reflecting on the reunion, Thompson said, “It feels good to be going back with some reinforcements. There will likely be a lot of emotions, but once the competitive juices flow, I’ll be focused on winning.”