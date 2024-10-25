Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: Klay Thompson begins his journey in Dallas Mavericks breaking a record against Spurs

In the 2024-25 NBA season opener against the San Antonio Spurs, Klay Thompson set a new record for the Dallas Mavericks after his outstanding performance.

Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on while playing the San Antonio Spurs during the third quarter at American Airlines Center on October 24, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.
© Sam Hodde/Getty ImagesKlay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on while playing the San Antonio Spurs during the third quarter at American Airlines Center on October 24, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

By Dante Gonzalez

Despite some preseason struggles, Klay Thompson appears to have found his rhythm with the Dallas Mavericks. In the team’s 2024-25 NBA season opener against the San Antonio Spurs, Thompson delivered a performance reminiscent of his days with the Golden State Warriors, setting a new record for his new team.

Expectations were high for Thompson’s debut with the Mavericks after spending 13 seasons in the Bay Area, and he did not disappoint. In Dallas’ 120-109 win over the Spurs, Thompson connected on six of ten three-point attempts, becoming the first player in Mavericks history to reach that milestone in his debut.

Thompson’s accuracy was a highlight, as he finished with 22 points, the second-highest score on the match behind his teammate Luka Doncic’s 28 points. In addition to his six three-pointers, Thompson converted both of his free throws and one of three two-point attempts. He contributed on both ends of the floor, adding 7 rebounds, 3 steals, and 1 assist.

Advertisement

In a post-game interview with TNT Sports‘ Allie LaForce, Thompson was informed of his record and reacted with surprise: “Oh, really? Yes!” he said, clapping and celebrating the milestone. Thompson and the Mavericks will next face the Phoenix Suns on Saturday at Footprint Center.

Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks is interviewed after their 120-109 win over the San Antonio Spurs at American Airlines Center on October 24, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks is interviewed after their 120-109 win over the San Antonio Spurs at American Airlines Center on October 24, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

Advertisement

Thompson finds his place in the Mavs

Thompson’s NBA preseason performance had raised some questions; he struggled to find his footing, even going scoreless in a game against the Los Angeles Clippers, where he missed all nine attempts.

Shaquille O&#039;Neal boldly predicts which team will be the new 2024-25 NBA champion

see also

Shaquille O'Neal boldly predicts which team will be the new 2024-25 NBA champion

But with the full team assembled, Thompson showed his true form. The season opener marked the first game in which team stars Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and Thompson played together. After being sidelined during the preseason, Doncic not only led in scoring but also played a pivotal role in boosting Thompson’s performance.

Advertisement

I feel great—blue is my favorite color, and Mavs blue looks good on me. I’m having a great time,” Thompson said after the game. From averaging just 7.0 points per game on 33% shooting from deep in preseason to an impressive opening night against the Spurs, Thompson’s journey with the Mavs has just began.

dante gonzalez
Dante Gonzalez

Dante Gonzalez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish. He graduated from the Circulo de Periodistas Deportivos (CPD) in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Journalism. Before joining Bolavip in September 2024, he contributed to sports event coverage on the Fut &amp; Gol YouTube channel. As a commentator, Dante's attention to detail in analyzing live events keeps the audience engaged, making him a valuable team member. He covers soccer, tennis, NBA, and NFL, bringing a comprehensive understanding of these sports to his analysis. His experience in the communications industry also includes working as a copywriter for the Spanish marketing agency Agencia Ninja.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Miami Dolphins make final decision about Tua Tagovailoa's career as starting quarterback
NFL

NFL News: Miami Dolphins make final decision about Tua Tagovailoa's career as starting quarterback

NFL News: Giants key player sends strong warning to Steelers' Russell Wilson ahead of MNF
NFL

NFL News: Giants key player sends strong warning to Steelers' Russell Wilson ahead of MNF

NBA News: Mavs Coach Jason Kidd highlights rising star’s impact in season opener vs. Spurs
NBA

NBA News: Mavs Coach Jason Kidd highlights rising star’s impact in season opener vs. Spurs

NFL News: Andy Reid answers if Chiefs will make another blockbuster trade for Cooper Kupp or Mike Williams
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid answers if Chiefs will make another blockbuster trade for Cooper Kupp or Mike Williams

Better Collective Logo