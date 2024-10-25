NBA News: Klay Thompson begins his journey in Dallas Mavericks breaking a record against Spurs

In the 2024-25 NBA season opener against the San Antonio Spurs, Klay Thompson set a new record for the Dallas Mavericks after his outstanding performance.

Despite some preseason struggles, Klay Thompson appears to have found his rhythm with the Dallas Mavericks. In the team’s 2024-25 NBA season opener against the San Antonio Spurs, Thompson delivered a performance reminiscent of his days with the Golden State Warriors, setting a new record for his new team.

Expectations were high for Thompson’s debut with the Mavericks after spending 13 seasons in the Bay Area, and he did not disappoint. In Dallas’ 120-109 win over the Spurs, Thompson connected on six of ten three-point attempts, becoming the first player in Mavericks history to reach that milestone in his debut.

Thompson’s accuracy was a highlight, as he finished with 22 points, the second-highest score on the match behind his teammate Luka Doncic’s 28 points. In addition to his six three-pointers, Thompson converted both of his free throws and one of three two-point attempts. He contributed on both ends of the floor, adding 7 rebounds, 3 steals, and 1 assist.

In a post-game interview with TNT Sports‘ Allie LaForce, Thompson was informed of his record and reacted with surprise: “Oh, really? Yes!” he said, clapping and celebrating the milestone. Thompson and the Mavericks will next face the Phoenix Suns on Saturday at Footprint Center.

Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks is interviewed after their 120-109 win over the San Antonio Spurs at American Airlines Center on October 24, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

Thompson finds his place in the Mavs

Thompson’s NBA preseason performance had raised some questions; he struggled to find his footing, even going scoreless in a game against the Los Angeles Clippers, where he missed all nine attempts.

But with the full team assembled, Thompson showed his true form. The season opener marked the first game in which team stars Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and Thompson played together. After being sidelined during the preseason, Doncic not only led in scoring but also played a pivotal role in boosting Thompson’s performance.

“I feel great—blue is my favorite color, and Mavs blue looks good on me. I’m having a great time,” Thompson said after the game. From averaging just 7.0 points per game on 33% shooting from deep in preseason to an impressive opening night against the Spurs, Thompson’s journey with the Mavs has just began.