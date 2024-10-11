NBA News: Mavs' Klay Thompson shares the formula to winning an NBA championship

After his successful stint with the Golden State Warriors, Klay Thompson, now a star of the Dallas Mavericks, has shared the lessons he learned on his path to winning NBA championships.

Klay Thompson, star of the Dallas Mavericks, shared his vision on the key factors necessary to win an NBA championship. Thompson emphasized the importance of depth and full commitment from the entire team to achieve success.

The Dallas Mavericks made significant moves in the offseason to improve their roster depth. The addition of Thompson and other players such as Quentin Grimes, Naji Marshall, and Spencer Dinwiddie will strengthen the team and position them as strong contenders for the title.

After reaching the NBA Finals last season, the Mavericks have high ambitions for the upcoming season. Thompson expressed confidence in the team’s ability to compete for the championship.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be with championship teams,” Thompson said, according to ClutchPoints. “I probably realize more than anyone that it takes everybody to buy in. It’s not on one individual. It’s not on Luka (Doncic), it’s not on Kai (Kyrie Irving)… We can’t do it without them, they’re our best players. But the teams that have won championships in the past have great depth.”

Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks warms up prior to a pre-season game against the Memphis Grizzlies at American Airlines Center on October 7, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

What is the Mavericks’ goal this NBA season?

Despite the losses in preseason games, Thompson emphasized that these games are meant to prepare for the regular season. He is motivated and focused on achieving success with the Mavericks.

“There are a lot of big dreams and aspirations with this team,” Thompson said. “They were so close last year. I really feel we have everything we need. Obviously, we didn’t have our best performance tonight—two losses in the preseason—but that’s why it’s preseason. It’s to build, it’s to be ready for the regular season opener on October 24. It’s incredible, honestly. I was looking forward to this since free agency started.”