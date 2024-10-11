Trending topics:
NBA News: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar breaks silence on GOAT debate comparing himself to Michael Jordan

The GOAT debate is reignited with NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's opinion on his comparison to Michael Jordan

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar speaks onstage during the Fanatics Fest NYC 2024 at Jacob Javits Center on August 18, 2024 in New York City.
© Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for FanaticsKareem Abdul-Jabbar speaks onstage during the Fanatics Fest NYC 2024 at Jacob Javits Center on August 18, 2024 in New York City.

By Alexander Rosquez

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, one of the NBA’s greatest legends, has weighed in on the debate about the Greatest of All Time (GOAT). Often excluded from this conversation due to the prominence of Michael Jordan and LeBron James, Abdul-Jabbar has defended his legacy, asserting that he was just as effective as Jordan.

Abdul-Jabbar boasts an impressive resume, including six championships, six MVP awards, 19 All-Star appearances, and holding the record for most points scored in NBA history (until LeBron James surpassed him). Despite this, he is often underrated in comparison to Jordan and James.

In a recent interview on The Dan Patrick Show, Abdul-Jabbar was asked if he considered himself a better player than Michael Jordan. The former center responded that while he didn’t think he was superior to Jordan, he believed he was equally effective on the court.

I’m not better than him, but I was at least as effective as he was,” Abdul-Jabbar said. “I think the impact you have on the game is how you should be judged. Bill Russell impacted the game. You couldn’t get a shot near the basket. He terrorized everybody for 13 years.”

Abdul-Jabbar’s legacy in the NBA

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has left an undeniable legacy in the NBA, and his achievements are indisputable. While he is sometimes underrated, Abdul-Jabbar has expressed that he isn’t concerned with any lack of recognition he may receive in certain circles. He values the support and appreciation of his fans, who acknowledge his greatness and contributions to basketball.

