NBA News: Minnesota Edwards makes huge admission about facing the Mavericks in Conference Finals

In a clip from the Starting Five docuseries, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards made a notable admission about why they lost the Western Conference Finals to the Dallas Mavericks.

Fans expected a thrilling Western Conference Finals series between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves, but it didn’t unfold that way. The Mavericks dominated throughout the series, closing it out in five games. Following the defeat, Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards made a candid admission about what went wrong.

In a fragment of the docuseries Starting Five, Edwards reflected on the team’s mindset heading into the series: “We thought we was gonna sweep them. As soon we won game seven (against the Denver Nuggets). We like yeah, we did boys cook. We know what’s going on. We did underestimate them. That’s just honestly what happened. That’s why we lost.”

Despite the disappointment, Edwards showed appreciation for seeing Kyrie Irving reach the NBA Finals once again. “I’m happy for them, though. I ain’t gonna lie,” Edwards said. I’m happy for Kyrie… he get a chance to go back to the finals without Bron. show people, like, he don’t need Bron, like, yeah, you know what I mean? 1:11 So I’m happy for him,” he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Edwards also looked ahead, determined to return to the NBA Finals in the future: “I’m mad I didn’t get to chop it up with him after the game. Shoutout to Luka too. I’ll be back. I’ve got a lot of years, I’ll be back. I’ll be back better, man. I’m good. Told my teammates, pick your own heads, man. Take your losses, how you take your wins, man. Chin up, man. Let’s move on.”

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks brings the ball up the court against Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the third quarter in Game Five of the Western Conference Finals at Target Center on May 30, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Advertisement

Despite strong performances from Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, who both scored 28 points in Game 5, the Timberwolves couldn’t mount a comeback. Luka Doncic put on a show, scoring 20 points in the first quarter and finishing with 36 for the game. Irving matched his output with 36 points of his own, crushing any hope of a Minnesota rally.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Minnesota star Anthony Edwards sends strong warning about his limitless potential

Edwards’ expectations for the 2024-25 season

Edwards identified overconfidence as a key factor in their loss to the Mavericks, but he remains optimistic about the upcoming season. The Timberwolves star shared a promising outlook while staying grounded.

Advertisement

“Last year was like an appetizer. This year, we want the whole meal. We know it won’t be easy, and we know it’s gonna take work. But we love the work, and we’re ready to eat,” Edwards said, while also expressing his gratitude for the fans’ support throughout the season.