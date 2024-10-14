NBA News: Minnesota star Anthony Edwards gets real on playing alongside Donte DiVincenzo

With the NBA season just days away, the Minnesota Timberwolves made headlines by trading Karl–Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks in exchange for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. Wolves leader Anthony Edwards recently revealed what it’s like to play alongside the guard.

While Randle has yet to make his debut for the Wolves, DiVincenzo has quickly made an impression, especially during a recent victory over the Los Angeles Lakers and in a strong showing against his former team, the Knicks.

After the game, Edwards didn’t hold back when expressing how much he enjoys playing with DiVincenzo. “It’s f— incredible (playing alongside DiVincenzo),” Edwards told reporters after Sunday’s game. “I mean, I don’t need the ball, man. … Playing with Donte is f—, I’m not going to lie, it’s fun as hell.”

Edwards went on to praise DiVincenzo’s energy and intensity. “He’s motivated every night,” Edwards said. “Even when I used to play against him … busting through screens. When he’s getting downhill, he’s getting downhill. He’s aggressive with everything that he does, so you can’t be mad at him, man. He does everything — makes all the right plays, shoots the cover off the ball. I know New York’s gonna miss him.”

Anthony Edwards #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves dribbles the ball against Donte DiVincenzo #0 of the Golden State Warriors. David Berding/Getty Images

DiVincenzo faces former knicks coach Thibodeau

During his return to Madison Square Garden, DiVincenzo didn’t just face his former team — he also had a tense encounter with his former head coach, Tom Thibodeau.

Late in the first quarter, as DiVincenzo prepared to take a free throw with just over six minutes left on the clock, he took a moment to send a message to Thibodeau. “Thank you for the trade, Thibs. Thank you for the trade… that’s what happens when they let you run the show. That’s what happens when they let you run the show,” DiVincenzo said before calmly sinking the foul shot.

The drama didn’t end on the court. After the game, Stefan Bondy reported on X (formerly Twitter) that DiVincenzo and Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson (Jalen Brunson’s father) were involved in a heated exchange.

While microphones didn’t capture the details, witnesses say the confrontation escalated to the point where the two had to be separated before heading to their respective locker rooms.

