Every time there's a New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets matchup, there will be comments prior to game in order to heat it up a little. That's why one of the big Knicks' stars made a bold comment about what's happening in Brooklyn.

When the New York Knicks face the Brooklyn Nets sometimes there are off-the-cort situations in which some of players get involved in order to heat everything up before an NBA game. It also helps to get fans involved in a situation that stays on the court. However, when it comes to the Nets' situation, some comments could hurt some feelings.

Even so, when the Nets are in a bad situation, while crossing the Hudson river, the Knicks seem to have a very promising situation in the 2022-2023 NBA Regular season. Despite the Knicks don't have a winning record, in fact they have 5-5 record, as the 7th place of the Eastern Conference, they are above the expectations so far.

In fact, the Knicks have Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson, and RJ Barrett as their big 3 players with at least 20 points per game. Something unseen in a long time for the team that plays their home games at the Madison Square Garden. As the Knicks could have been the team in trouble with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, now some people enjoy watching the Nets getting so much trouble.

Julius Randle makes fun of the Nets' situation ahead of the matchup with the New York Knicks

The Brooklyn Nets situation couldn't be worse, first an offseason drama with Kevin Durant, who wanted to leave because he didn't liked the way Steve Nash worked. After that storm calmed down, the start of the season became another issue. Despite Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving dropped almost 30 points every night during the first two weeks of the season, the Nets couldn't avoid to lose. Then, Irving got suspended for an off-the-court reason, and to top it off, the Nets' won't see how to get back to a winning record.

Meanwhile on the other side of the Hudson river, the New York Knicks seem to have overcome the challenges that were part of them last season. That's why even Julius Randle is trying to get back on the Nets everytime he cans. "That's their problem. All good over here in Knick-land, baby." he said about all of the Nets' problems mentioned, according the Newsday reporter Steve Popper.

However, not all the Knicks' players reacted the same about the Nets' problems. In fact, Jalen Brunson didn't want anything to do with those harsh comments. "I know what everyone knows. It's a situation I hope they (Nets) get sorted out over there. It's our next game that's all I care about." he said to Popper.