Nikola Jokic is one of the best Centers in NBA history and he still has much more to offer, it is likely that he will set records that will be impossible to break.

His career began in 2012 playing for a Serbian based team called Mega Basket and he came to the NBA in 2015 to play his first season with the Denver Nuggets which has been his only team in the league.

The first time Jokic played in the postseason was in 2019 where he averaged 25.1 points per game and 39.8 minutes played per game (highest so far).

What new postseason record did Nikola Jokic set?

He is now the 1st Center in league history to score 500+ points and 100+ assists during a single postseason. He completed that feat during Game 2 against the Miami Heat and that record is likely to continue to grow.

In 2020 he was close to an NBA Finals but the Denver Nuggets were eliminated during the Conference Finals 4-1 by LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.