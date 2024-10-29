NBA News: Warriors Draymond Green delivers optimistic injury update on Stephen Curry

After Stephen Curry twisted his ankle twice during the game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Draymond Green provided an important update on the Golden State Warriors star's condition.

The Golden State Warriors faced a tough setback on NBA Sunday night against the Los Angeles Clippers when star Stephen Curry left the game after twisting his ankle twice. With the Bay Area holding its breath over Curry’s condition, veteran Draymond Green provided a hopeful update on the injury.

Curry initially twisted his ankle during the Warriors’ 104-112 loss in the third quarter, briefly exiting the game. He returned in the fourth quarter, but after twisting the same ankle again, he left for the locker room with assistance, visibly limping. Green later shared insight on Curry’s condition on his podcast after team’s practice on Tuesday.

“It was very uplifting and refreshing to see him walking today. That was good to see, gives you a little more hope than what you initially had when I saw him leave the floor,” Green said in The Draymond Green show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Many shared Green’s concern, including Dr. Evan Jeffries, a physical therapy and sports injury specialist, who assessed that in a worst-case scenario, Curry’s injury might be classified as a “Grade II sprain,” which could mean a recovery time of 4-6 weeks.

Stephen Curry #30 and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors shake hands during a game against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center on March 27, 2024 in Orlando, Florida.

Advertisement

Warriors’ gameplan without Curry according to Green

As club stated, the 2x NBA MVP won’t feature in the next two games against the New Orleans Pelicans. When Green’s podcast co-host Baron Davis asked about the team’s approach now that Curry is sidelined, Green responded directly, hinting at a possible shift in his own role:

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Curry's teammate Green sends huge warning to the league after Warriors' start of season

“Obviously (we) have to be more aggressive. Try to find different spots to score, and then I’ll probably handle the ball more. In more of a decision-making role, but it’s interesting because I don’t really know what that entails today because we’re kind of running an entirely different offense,” Green explained.

Advertisement

Curry’s unique skill set draws defenders all over the court, creating opportunities for his teammates. Without him, Green noted that opponents might approach the Warriors with more man-to-man coverage. “I imagine that shots will come in different areas because the gravity that Steph pulls it won’t be there. So, without a Steph on the floor, the first open shot you get is probably gonna be the best shot,” Green added.