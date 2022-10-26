Paolo Banchero's rookie season is getting all the attention after a long time for a new player in the NBA. In fact, he is overtaking a major Kevin Durant's milestone when he was a rookie as well.

Paolo Banchero's rookie season with the Orlando Magic is starting to look like a potential ROY award winner. However, its early in the season to be 100% sure. Although, Banchero is already proving himself as the next big star in the NBA, as he know has overtaken the 15-year milestone that put Kevin Durant on the radar in his rookie season after just five games in the league.

Although this doesn't mean that he will have similar or remotely near like Durant's professional career in the NBA. It's a good way to watch one of the most promising stars fulfilling the expectations, as the other one in the 2022 NBA Draft Class, Chet Holgrem couldn't do it due to a season-ending injury.

In fact, this milestone just means he has performed as the leader that Orlando Magic need at a time like this where they are currently in a new rebuild that has led to them being one of the worst teams in the recent past of the NBA. As well as the expected no-playoff-contention NBA franchise.

NBA News: Paolo Banchero overtakes Kevin Durant in a major rookie milestone

During his first official week as an NBA player, Paolo Banchero has proved himself to others that he was the right holder for the No.1 pick overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. In fact, Banchero currently got his first five games with 20+ points each, and was the 7th player to do so, but it was the youngest as a 19-year and 11 months old NBA player.

However, that's only the beginning of this story. In the first 22 NBA seasons of this century, only three NBA rookies pulled up more than 100 points in their first 5 NBA games. Those players were Dajuan Wagner with 104 points as a Cleveland Cavaliers' player in the 2002-2003 season, Kendrick Nunn with 112 points as a Miami Heat's player, and Kevin Durant with 113 points as a Seattle Supersonics' player.

After Paolo Banchero's game five against the Cleveland Cavaliers of his rookie season, he has pulled up 120 points for the Orlando Magic, which means that he is the rookie with most points in his first five NBA official games, according to the specialized site StatMuse.