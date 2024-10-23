NBA News: Paolo Banchero sends clear message to Anthony Edwards about bold NFL promise

Anthony Edwards, who recently claimed that if he wins an NBA championship in the next few years, he might pursue a career in the NFL, sparked reactions across the league. One of those was from Paolo Banchero, ahead of the season opener for the Orlando Magic.

Banchero, one of the most promising young players for the Orlando Magic, is gearing up for the NBA season opener against Jimmy Butler’s Miami Heat at Kaseya Center, eager to secure his first win of the season.

Despite focusing on the present with the Magic, Banchero was asked by Andscape about Anthony Edwards‘ recent statement to ESPN: “I don’t know if Ant could play football. I think he probably thinks he can, but I don’t think Ant would take one hit in the NFL,” Banchero said with a laugh.

He continued: “I think he’d rethink that decision pretty quickly.” Edwards had previously expressed his desire to win an NBA title, and confessed that he promised his friends he would pursue a career in the NFL after achieving that goal.

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on against the Chicago Bulls during the second half of a preseason game at the United Center on October 16, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Banchero on playing in the NFL

In addition to addressing Edwards’ bold promise, Banchero also shared his thoughts on whether he could play in the NFL: “As for me, I wouldn’t try to play in the NFL. I love football. I love watching it. I love analyzing it, and that was my first love. But man, those dudes are too fast and too strong for me to be out there.”

If Edwards’ promise to switch sports becomes a reality, he would join a unique group of athletes who transitioned from basketball to the NFL. One notable example is Ken Johnson, who started playing basketball in Indiana, before switching sports to play for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Players who transitioned from basketball to the NFL

Several former NFL players gained recognition despite initially pursuing basketball in college. Wayne Moore, a standout offensive tackle for the Miami Dolphins, played basketball at Lamar University. Sam Clancy, who had a successful career as a defensive end with teams like the Seahawks, Browns, and Colts, played basketball at the University of Pittsburgh. Marcus Pollard, a tight end who excelled with the Indianapolis Colts, played basketball at Bradley University before entering the NFL.

As Edwards and Banchero continue their rise in the NBA, both are seen as promising talents with bright futures ahead, and fans are excited to see how they will perform this season.

