The Los Angeles Lakers could lose games, but there's a difference when it seems no way out of a losing streak in the NBA. In fact, Patrick Beverley has some thoughts about his performance so far.

In the middle of a crisis, the Los Angeles Lakers seem to have no way out of this losing streak. At least no one outside of the locker room, because Patrick Beverley had something to say about the awful start of the 2022-2023 NBA Season for the 17-time NBA Champion franchise.

After the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Portland Trail Blazers, the fans were crazy with a heated wave on social media. Then, the press responded with many reports based on rumors about a possible Russell Westbrook trade. But with Patrick Beverley, whohas his own podcast, there won't be any unaswered questions.

Especially when the tougher times come, just like now or even worse. It seems like Patrick Beverley will be in constant communication via his podcast to say out loud what he thinks about the current Los Angeles Lakers season.

NBA News: Patrick Beverley makes bold statement about the Lakers' losing start of the season

Just the second episode of The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone, the 34-year-old Patrick Beverley decided it was ok to start with a joke about the 0-3 record with the Los Angeles Lakers. "Rone started, "0-3", he said. Then, the Los Angeles Lakers' player said "0 and what?", Rone answered, "0 and 3", "its ok with me", Beverley said.