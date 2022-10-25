In the middle of a crisis, the Los Angeles Lakers seem to have no way out of this losing streak. At least no one outside of the locker room, because Patrick Beverley had something to say about the awful start of the 2022-2023 NBA Season for the 17-time NBA Champion franchise.
After the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Portland Trail Blazers, the fans were crazy with a heated wave on social media. Then, the press responded with many reports based on rumors about a possible Russell Westbrook trade. But with Patrick Beverley, whohas his own podcast, there won't be any unaswered questions.
Especially when the tougher times come, just like now or even worse. It seems like Patrick Beverley will be in constant communication via his podcast to say out loud what he thinks about the current Los Angeles Lakers season.
NBA News: Patrick Beverley makes bold statement about the Lakers' losing start of the season
Just the second episode of The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone, the 34-year-old Patrick Beverley decided it was ok to start with a joke about the 0-3 record with the Los Angeles Lakers. "Rone started, "0-3", he said. Then, the Los Angeles Lakers' player said "0 and what?", Rone answered, "0 and 3", "its ok with me", Beverley said.
After the intro, "Obviously, the last game we know we had one (against the Portland Trail Blazers), we came out short. We got one of the best defenses in the NBA. Once we get the offensive side figured out, spacing, who's (position) where, plays, players coming back. Once we get all that down, we're going to be fine.I don't what it is, top 3, top defense in the NBA, I think is something to be proud of. Some look at the positives." he added.
"That's normal, all right. You're talking about one of the mos resisted NBA teams in the league, who aren't doing so well. They have somebody to talk about. When you have players like LeBron James, Anthony Davis, myself, Russ (Russell Westbrook), obviously, you have to give lip here and there. We are taking it, comes with the job, and to reverse this whole thing is going to be fun, too. It's a vibe, its all part of the process.