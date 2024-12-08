NBA News: Jaylen Brown and Celtics teammates make honest admission on grueling schedule

Six games in just one week: that was the grueling schedule the Boston Celtics had to endure during the last stretch of the NBA regular season. While the team had performed admirably, the toll of the demanding week was evident in their final game. The loss to the Memphis Grizzlies exposed signs of fatigue, particularly from Jaylen Brown and several of his teammates.

Professional athletes are no strangers to the challenges the NBA season presents. The Celtics, like any top-tier team, are well-versed in managing their training to navigate the rigors of an 82-game season. However, even with the best preparation, fatigue can still take its toll. Brown addressed this after the Grizzlies loss, acknowledging the physical strain his team had been under.

“These are the games we’ve got to fight through,” Brown said. “Like you said, it’s a tough schedule, but we don’t make excuses. We’re not skipping any steps. I thought we fought as a team.” The Celtics star emphasized that no matter the circumstances, there would be no excuses for underperforming.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We didn’t let go of the rope,” Brown continued. “It was an ugly game. It didn’t feel like a normal Celtics game, but credit to us—we fought until the end.” Brown’s remarks carried a tone of frustration, reflecting the team’s disappointment after a five-game win streak had given way to an uncharacteristic loss.

Advertisement

Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics is greeted by head coach Joe Mazzulla as he heads to the bench at Madison Square Garden on October 25, 2023 in New York City.

Advertisement

Pritchard reflects on challenging schedule

Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard, alongside Brown, shared his thoughts on the team’s grueling schedule, following a stretch of six games in under a week. “Everybody’s tired,” Pritchard admitted. “It’s been a tough stretch, but there’s no excuse. We’re the best team in the NBA, and we’ve got to prove that every night. That’s the mentality we need to have.”

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Jayson Tatum gets real on what makes the Boston Celtics a 'special team'

Despite the fatigue, the Celtics are determined to maintain their focus and not let the heavy schedule become an excuse. The players understand the importance of staying mentally tough and leveraging their strengths to get back on track as they push through the rest of the NBA season.

Holiday talks Celtics’ performance against Grizzlies

Jrue Holiday, who also spoke to the media after Saturday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies, commented on his shooting performance. “I’ve got to keep shooting them—I’m too wide open not to,” Holiday said. “Honestly, I kind of liked it. It’s been a while since I’ve been shooting that much. I’ll keep taking those shots.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

With a demanding regular season ahead, the Celtics, like other teams, are feeling the effects of the packed schedule. However, the players are aware of the challenges they will face throughout the season and are ready to adapt as they continue to pursue their championship aspirations.