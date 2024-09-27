Trending topics:
NBA News: Russell Westbrook reveals real reason behind joining Nikola Jokic’s Nuggets

Russell Westbrook has officially joined the Denver Nuggets and recently shared why he chose to team up with Nikola Jokic’s reigning champions.

Russell Westbrook #4 of the Denver Nuggets fields questions during Denver Nuggets Media Day
By Gianni Taina

This NBA offseason saw some blockbuster moves, and one of the biggest surprises was Russell Westbrook’s decision to leave the Los Angeles Clippers and join the Denver Nuggets. Alongside the major trade of Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks, Westbrook’s move to Denver made waves across the league.

The NBA’s all-time leader in triple-doubles, Westbrook’s arrival in Denver has sparked excitement, and he recently explained what led him to make the decision to join forces with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray in pursuit of another championship.

Speaking with the media for the first time as a Nugget on Thursday, September 26, Westbrook revealed the driving factor behind his choice. “The culture. From the outside looking in, this team has always been at the top of the Western Conference,” Westbrook said.

They’re always in the hunt to win a championship and always play the right brand of basketball,” he continued. “At this stage in my career, I’m looking to play the right way regardless of wins or losses. Playing proper basketball allows everyone to be involved.”

Nuggets teammates excited about Westbrook’s impact

In an interview with The Denver Post, Nuggets guard Christian Braun expressed his admiration for Westbrook, a 9-time NBA All-Star. “I love his game,” Braun said. “I loved his game when I was younger, and I still love it now.”

Braun went on to highlight what Westbrook brings to the team. “His energy, his tenacity—those are things every team needs. He plays with the right intensity, always going downhill, being aggressive, and playing tough. I know he’ll bring a lot of positive things to our team. He’s someone who brings hunger and excitement to the game.”

Peyton Watson also shared his respect for Westbrook in the same interview, focusing on the veteran guard’s passion. “He was a huge inspiration for me with the passion he plays with,” Watson said. “Being unapologetically himself and always leaving it all on the floor is something I’ve always admired.”

With Westbrook joining a championship-caliber team, the Nuggets are poised to make another deep run, and his addition could provide the spark they need to stay on top in a competitive Western Conference.

