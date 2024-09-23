NBA News: Hall of Famer claims Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is the greatest European player ever

A Hall of Fame member claimed that Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is the greatest European player in history.

Despite the Denver Nuggets not having the strongest follow-up season after their 2023 championship, Nikola Jokic led the team with another stellar campaign, earning the MVP award for the regular season. Recently, a Hall of Famer made a bold statement, declaring Jokic the best European player of all time.

Former Los Angeles Lakers champion and ex-Sacramento Kings general manager Vlade Divac shared his thoughts during an interview with Index, where he praised the Serbian star.

“The numbers say so,” Divac remarked. “The results confirm it. And the essence of sports is results. Based on that, I think there’s no room for doubt.” Divac’s comments place Jokic above European legends like Dirk Nowitzki.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At just 29 years old, Jokic has already proven his greatness, and there’s still more to come. The Nuggets signed Russell Westbrook and extended Jamal Murray’s contract in order to help Jokic win another championship again.

Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets react during the third quarter against the LA Clippers. Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Advertisement

George Karl says Nuggets must build around Jokic

Former Nuggets coach George Karl took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to offer his insights on the team’s future, comparing the situation to how the Golden State Warriors built their dynasty around Stephen Curry.

Advertisement

see also NBA Rumors: Bad news for fans who want to see Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic playing together

“When a team has the fortune of landing a generational player, like Curry or Jokic, it should do all it can to capitalize on that player’s greatness – and win as many championships as possible,” Karl wrote. “The Warriors did with Curry. Will the Nuggets with Jokic? It’s shaky right now.”

Advertisement

Jamal Murray signs contract extension

In a significant move, the Nuggets secured Jamal Murray with a massive four-year, $208 million contract extension, ensuring that Murray will remain in Denver for the foreseeable future. The extension will bring Murray’s total earnings to $244 million over the next five seasons.

see also NBA News: Nuggets explain why they paired Russell Westbrook with Nikola Jokic

The 27-year-old guard, who has been with the team since the 2016-17 season, is now locked in through 2029. Murray is set to make $36 million during the 2024-25 season, with that figure rising to $46.4 million the following year.

Advertisement