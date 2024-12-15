NHL News: Rangers' Vincent Trocheck, Chris Kreider make blunt confessions after awful loss vs Kings

The New York Rangers cannot find a rhythym and continue to lose pivotal matchups. This time around, the Blueshirts fell horribly to the Los Angeles Kings at Madison Square Garden. The world’s most famous arena has become a playground for opponents and the Rangers have lost four of their last five home games. After the blowout to the Kings, forwards Chris Kreider and Vincent Trocheck sent harsh warnings to the rest of the team.

The Rangers are looking like a completely different team than they did last season. New York continuosly falls in the NHL standings and the Metro Division is too tight for comfort. The Rangers desperately need to change.

The problem is that the front office has already made some moves, and since trading away Jacob Trouba and extending Igor Shesterkin, New York has looked even worse than before. The issue lies within the organization, and until they address it, blowout losses to the league’s top teams will continue to be a common trend in Manhattan.

After the heartwrenching defeat to the Kings, Kreider sent the team a strong message. “From start to finish, we were just flat,” forward Chris Kreider stated. “It’s going to take a lot more effort to get out of this.”

Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers prepares to play against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden on December 06, 2024 in New York City.

Vincent Trocheck makes disheartening admission

The Rangers are 3-7-0 over their last ten outings. The numbers speak for themselves and the players know there are no clichés than can make the situation justice.

That’s why Vincent Trocheck spoke truly to his feelings after the defeat, making a blunt admission. “It’s tough to have a positive attitude after a game like this,” Trocheck admitted.

Laviolette doesn’t mince words on pathethic loss

The Rangers continue to dig themselves into a deeper hole, showing no signs of climbing out anytime soon. While the roster has the talent to regroup and reenter the playoff race, an extended slump could make it too late. Head coach Peter Laviolette is aware his seat is heating up with every deflating loss.

“It was a horrendous first period,” Laviolette stated. “To start a game like this in our building after some of the games we’ve played in this building – it’s bad. A bad start right from the very beginning. It’s frustrating and disappointing to start a game like that.”