Even though the Los Angeles Lakers have struggled for most of the season, Shaquille O'Neal still thinks they're 'right where they want to be'. Check out what he said.

To say that the Los Angeles Lakers have underperformed this season could be a bit of an understatement. They went from being a clear-cut favorite to make the NBA Finals to a borderline playoff team.

The fans have lost their patience already and are urging the team to either fire Frank Vogel or trade Russell Westbrook, both of which seem quite unlikely given the front office's stance on those subjects.

However, and even despite their struggles, former Lakers great Shaquille O'Neal thinks there's nothing to worry about. Per the Big Diesel, LeBron James' team is right where they want to be at this point in the season.

Shaq Says The Lakers Are 'Right Where They Want To Be'

“What a lot of people don’t understand is that the Lakers are right where they want to be," Shaq said, per Sports Casting. "When you’re older, you’re saying to yourself, ‘Wait until the playoffs.’ So even though they’re not playing spectacularly, they’re still in the eight-spot. So if I was them, I don’t want to play Phoenix or Golden State in the first round. We’re going for Memphis.”

“That’s how you think when you’re older,” Shaq added. “When you’re playing against a LeBron or Carmelo, the opponents are going to be playing way above their heads. If I’m playing against somebody, I’m not getting up for you the way you’re getting up for me. But then, when we know what’s at stake during the playoffs, they’re right where they want to be.”

Shaq has a valid point but there are still big reasons to be worried about the team. Health aside, their defensive effort has been non-existent at best and their offense has been stagnant. The clock is ticking, so they better straighten the ship and make a big push in the second half of the season.