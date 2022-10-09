Shaquille O'Neal has to be one of the top former players to be asked about another players legacy. In this case, LeBron James' career and records have been put to test by the legend.

As the time goes by, many great players have played in the National Basketball Association, but only a few have made an impact that has lasted for a long time, not to say forever. This list could include Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, and many others.

Talking about this century, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Stephen Curry could be included among the players who have made an impact in the league so far. But to determine who the truly greatest player of all time is, it has to be a combination of many factors.

As this is a sport, it involves feelings and emotions, especially when you want to find out who was truly the best of the best. In Shaquille O'Neal's case, the four-time NBA Champion, made a pretty good point about LeBron James' career and records.

NBA News: Shaq makes a shocking statement about LeBron James' career

In the latest episode of the Drink Champs Podcast hosted by N.O.R.E and DJ EFN, Shaquille O'Neal opened up a disccusion between the hosts and him about what truly makes something or someone better than other things or other people, in this case NBA players and their records.

So if he (LeBron James) passes up the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in points, does that make him the best player ever? Then, continues with some example, and finishes off with another question. "If you don't have killer instinct, how you get 38,000 points?"

The never-ending discussion about LeBron James and other great players including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan, Julius Erving, and many others will be forever. Just because its a matter of choices, and opinions, not based on a set of unbiased facts. But the fact remains, LeBron James could be the next All-Time leading scorer in the NBA history.