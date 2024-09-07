NBA News: Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert fires back at Shaq after his harsh criticisms

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert responds to Shaquille O’Neal after being labeled the worst player in the NBA.

Shaquille O’Neal has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind. Whether during his playing days or now as an outspoken NBA analyst, Shaq often delivers sharp critiques of players, teams, and coaches. Recently, Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert became the latest target of Shaq’s biting comments, and the French big man has responded his harsh criticisms.

In a recent interview with Complex, Shaq was asked who he believed to be the worst player in NBA history. Without hesitation, he named Gobert, even lumping in Ben Simmons as part of his answer. “If you sign a contract for $250 million, show me $250 million. There’s a reason why I walk funny, why I can’t turn my neck, and why I’m in pain,” O’Neal said. “I played for about $120 million. Guys like [Gobert] are messing up the system. They’re making all this money and can’t f— play.”

Shaq didn’t hold back, adding that he has no respect for players who don’t live up to their paychecks. “People think I’m hating, but these are facts. You’ve got teachers, firemen, doctors who have real jobs and don’t get paid s—.”

Gobert took the high road in his response, addressing Shaq’s comments with a measured post on social media. “It’s sad to see someone who has accomplished as much as you did, @SHAQ, in both sports and business, still be triggered by another man’s finances and accomplishments,” Gobert wrote. “I get the entertainment part, but unlike others, you don’t need that to stay relevant.”

This isn’t the first time Shaq has taken shots at Gobert. Earlier this year, on his podcast “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” the Hall of Famer claimed that even at 52 years old, he could put up similar numbers to Gobert. “Twelve points and eight rebounds? I could do that s— right now,” O’Neal boasted back in March.

Shaq criticizes Lakers’ decision to hire JJ Redick

Months ago,Shaq shared his thoughts on the Los Angeles Lakers’ decision to hire JJ Redick as head coach. Speaking on his podcast, O’Neal questioned the move, particularly given Redick’s lack of coaching experience.

“It’s wild that a guy with no experience can leapfrog someone like Sam Cassell, who’s been in the league for 15 years,” Shaq said. “No disrespect to JJ, but I think Sam deserves the same consideration.”

Shaq added, “I’m happy for JJ, but there’s a lot of pressure. Winning games won’t be enough. When you take the Lakers job, or a job like Miami, the expectation is to win championships.”

As always, Shaq’s opinions continue to stir conversation across the NBA, whether it’s about players like Gobert or coaching decisions like Redick’s.