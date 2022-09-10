Even though the NBA is full of superstars and incredible players, Shaquille O'Neal still believes no one can sit at Stephen Curry's table.

For better or worse, Stephen Curry has changed the game of basketball. You may not be a fan of today's three-point happy offense, but the Golden State Warriors star is one of the most influential athletes of his time.

Curry's unlimited range and unmatched shooting skills literally forced every team in the NBA to change the way defense is played. His rise to stardom was as quick as it was exciting to watch, and he's still sitting at the top of the world.

Steph's uniqueness and revolutionary style have made him a subject of controversy throughout the years. Ironically, that's exactly what makes him the best player in the world, according to Shaquille O'Neal.

NBA News: Shaquille O'Neal Says Stephen Curry Is The Best Because There's No One Like Him

(Via Uproxx)

"Because there’s no one like him. People remember Shaq, there was no one like him. He’s one of those players — Mike, Kobe, LeBron, nobody like them. He has his own category: Best shooter ever. Not one of the best shooters, not Ray Allen, not Reggie Miller, he is the best shooter ever. I’m in a category, but there’s another name that you have to mention: Wilt Chamberlain and Shaquille O’Neal, the most dominant ever. I’m fine with that. But in his category, he’s by himself. Greatest player ever, 10 people in that category.

So, the fact that he has his own category and nobody’s even close, and nobody’s even coming close, that should tell you a lot. Then if you look at him, he still looks like a little kid. That’s what amazes me the most — Jordan was big, Kobe was big, Bron is big. If you saw Steph in the grocery store and you didn’t know who he was, you’d just think he was a regular guy food shopping. And so the fact that he plays and dominates all those big guys, I’m amazed by that, he can just get his shot off anytime. I love that, I’m jealous of that, I wish I could shoot like that."

Love him or hate him, no one can deny that Curry is, in fact, a unique player. Some may try and imitate him; some will hope to emulate his success. But Wardell Stephen Cury II is a once-in-a-lifetime talent, and we should treat him as such.