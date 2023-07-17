The Philadelphia 76ers aim to bounce back after a disappointing ending to the 2023 NBA playoffs. Even with Joel Embiid at an MVP level, the team failed to win when it mattered the most and pressure is starting to mount on them.

Embiid himself admitted his ultimate goal is to win a championship, suggesting that he could even consider leaving Philly if necessary. Therefore, this offseason could be crucial for their future.

The Sixers made a number of moves this offseason, including the hiring of Nick Nurse as head coach after firing Doc Rivers. In addition, they also increased depth behind Embiid.

Sixers officially sign Filip Petrusev

On Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers have officially announced the signing of Filip Petrusev, who was originally selected by the team with the 50th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

The 23-year-old big man spent two seasons in Europe before returning to the Sixers this offseason. Petrusev averaged 12.5 points on 61.1% shooting and 4.5 rebounds in two appearances in the 2023 Summer League.

Though he’s expected to spend more time with the Delaware Blue Coats in the G League, it means the Sixers will have extra depth behind Embiid, in addition to Paul Reed, Montrezl Harrell, and Mo Bamba.