Joel Embiid is one of many dreamers who want to win an NBA championship, but he knows he can’t do it without a strong roster by his side to reach the playoffs. He hasn’t even made it to the Finals yet to fight for his ring.

However, Embiid is with the Philadelphia 76ers, who currently have a strong roster with players like Tobias Harris, Paul Reed, P.J. Tucker, Patrick Beverley, and James Harden, who is still with the franchise despite the rumors.

Winning an NBA championship takes something special, and Embiid could find what it takes to win the title with another franchise and with a class of players who are willing to sacrifice everything.

What did Joel Embiid say about his obsession with the NBA Championship?

In a recent interview, Joel Embiid said that he was willing to do anything to win an NBA championship, referring to the fact that he could win the ring with the 76ers or with any other team: “I just want to win a championship, whatever it takes. I don’t know where that’s going to be, whether it’s Philly or somewhere else. It’s not easy, but every single day I work towards it.”

Embiid is a unique player who can play both forward and center. He had good stats last season, starting 66 games and averaging 33.1 points per game, .548 field goal percentage, .330 three-pointers made, and 4.2 assists per game.