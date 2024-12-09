NBA News: Chris Paul shares sincere thoughts on reaching milestone in Spurs' victory

One player currently capturing the hearts of San Antonio Spurs fans is Chris Paul. His leadership on the court, combined with his precision in setting up teammates, has sparked a wave of excitement among supporters. In the Spurs’ latest NBA regular season game, Paul received a standing ovation after reaching a significant career milestone.

Having played for several teams throughout his illustrious NBA career, Paul has made an immediate impact with the Spurs. At 39 years old, the future Hall of Famer continues to play a crucial role in guiding the team to success—and recently made history with San Antonio.

With 12,099 career assists and counting, Paul surpassed Jason Kidd to become the second-most prolific assist man in NBA history. While Paul is still a ways off from catching the all-time leader, John Stockton, who holds the record with 15,806 assists, his achievement is a testament to his longevity and vision on the court.

After reaching the milestone in the first quarter, Paul addressed the fans and shared his initial thoughts following the moment. “We were losing, so I was just talking to the huddle,” Paul said with a laugh. “But more than anything, I’m just grateful. Grateful to still be out here competing at a high level.”

Chris Paul #3 of the San Antonio Spurs reacts during a 113-104 LA Clippers win at Intuit Dome on November 04, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

Paul went on to express his gratitude: “Grateful for my family, my kids, my wife, and everyone who came to town—my whole gang, everybody here. Just grateful to still be out there.” If this trajectory continues, with the player averaging 10 assists per game over his career, he could draw closer to his ultimate goal. However, surpassing Stockton will require more time and effort in the Spurs.

Paul’s assist stats

This season, Chris Paul has already recorded 205 assists in 24 games with the Spurs. That’s the same number achieved by James Harden with the Los Angeles Clippers. But Paul’s career is about much more than just this season. He’s one of the few players in NBA history to come close to 1,000 assists in a single season, which speaks volumes about his playmaking ability.

Let’s take a look at his top five assist totals over his 20-year career in the NBA:

925 assists in 80 games – New Orleans Hornets (2007-08) 861 assists in 78 games – New Orleans Hornets (2008-09) 838 assists in 82 games – Los Angeles Clippers (2014-15) 782 assists in 80 games – New Orleans Hornets (2010-11) 738 assists in 74 games – Los Angeles Clippers (2015-16)

Paul closing in on another milestone

In addition to his remarkable assist numbers, Paul is on the verge of another significant achievement. He is just 36 steals away from surpassing Jason Kidd for second place on the NBA’s all-time steals list. With 2,648 career steals, Paul is now focused on chasing down Kidd as he inches closer to that milestone.

John Stockton remains at the top with 3,265 steals, a record that seems increasingly difficult for Paul to surpass. However, when we look at his stats, Paul is averaging two steals per game, and with plenty of games still to be played, it will be interesting to see what happens next. The Spurs star is preparing to face the Trail Blazers on Friday.