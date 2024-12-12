Tom Brady keeps doing a great job in his new role as analyst for FOX. After winning the Super Bowl seven times, all his experience and knowledge emerges each week with clear signs of improvement in the booth.

Now, as it’s been a tradition throughout the season, the legend revealed his power rankings heading into the final run for the playoffs. Yes. There are many surprises.

Of course, the big question is where Brady ranks the Kansas City Chiefs. Following another victory in a close game, Patrick Mahomes might not be in the top spot.

What is the best team in the NFL right now?

The Detroit Lions are currently the best team in the NFL according to the latest power rankings by Tom Brady. During the last month, the former quarterback has maintained them in the top spot.

“For the fourth straight week, the number 1 spot belongs to the Detroit Lions. Dan Campbell’s aggressive mindset paid off for the Lions in a win over Green Bay. They have some tough games down the stretch against the Bills, 49ers and Vikings. Let’s see how they continue to battle these great teams.”

Can the Chiefs win the Super Bowl?

Even in a season with many doubters, Tom Brady keeps believing in the Kansas City Chiefs as favorites to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. Although the Lions are in first place of his rankings, the key factor toward the championship could be experience in clutch moments.

“Once again, the number 2 spot in my power rankings, the Kansas City Chiefs. They won another close game this week. A walk-off field goal over the Chargers. No team plays better situation football than Andy Reid’s Chiefs. I’m looking forward to seeing what Spags’ defense has got in store for Jameis and the Browns this week.”

Brady has the Philadelphia Eagles at No.3 followed by the Minnesota Vikings as fourth place in the rankings. After a loss against the Rams, the Buffalo Bills fell to the fifth spot.

