No NBA player enjoys losing, and Stephen Curry is no exception. The Golden State Warriors‘ one-point loss to the Houston Rockets in the NBA Cup prompted the star guard to reflect on the defeat. Meanwhile, head coach Steve Kerr chose to shift the spotlight to the officiating, voicing frustration over the referees’ handling of key moments.

One of the most scrutinized professions in sports is officiating, and it’s easy to see why. The Warriors‘ head coach was particularly animated about the decisive final play, which he believed unfairly impacted the outcome. “I’ve never seen a loose ball foul in a jump ball situation—80 feet from the basket—with the game on the line,” Kerr said. “I think I saw it in college 30 years ago, but never in the NBA. That call is, frankly, unconscionable.”

The controversial play unfolded as players scrambled for possession late in the game. Kerr expressed disbelief that such a call was made, arguing it handed the Rockets an unnecessary advantage.

“Loose ball, players diving on the floor, 80 feet away from the basket—and you’re giving someone two free throws to decide the game? That’s not how you officiate,” he continued. “Let the players decide the outcome. Especially in a game that felt like a wrestling match with so many uncalled plays.”

Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on November 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kerr expressed his thoughts on the decision, saying: “So, you’ve decided not to call anything throughout the game in a highly physical contest. And then you call a loose ball foul during a jump ball situation, with players diving on the floor, and the game on the line? This is a billion-dollar industry, with people’s jobs at stake.”

Curry reflects on loss with self-criticism

Instead of blaming the referees or external factors for the Warriors’ loss to the Rockets, Stephen Curry took full responsibility for the outcome on Wednesday night. He acknowledged the team’s shortcomings and sent a clear message to his teammates regarding their elimination from the NBA In-Season Tournament.

“The pattern of scoreless droughts down the stretch has to be addressed, or else we’ll be a mediocre team,” Curry said candidly. “I’ll take responsibility for not being able to get us organized and not finishing plays. The ball’s in my hands—I’ve got to make shots.”

However, Curry’s performance fell short of his usual standards. He managed just 19 points against the Rockets, shooting 3-for-9 from beyond the arc and 8-for-17 from the field. In an unusual turn, he also missed his only free throw attempt of the game, adding to his uncharacteristically subdued night.

What’s next for the Golden State Warriors?

With their focus now solely on the NBA regular season, the Warriors will return to action on Sunday against the Dallas Mavericks. Sitting at 14-10 and fifth in the Western Conference, head coach Steve Kerr, Curry, and the rest of the squad will need to regroup and find consistency as they aim to climb the standings.

Upcoming games for the Warriors in December:

vs. Dallas Mavericks – December 15 – NBA Regular Season

vs. Memphis Grizzlies – December 19 – NBA Regular Season

vs. Minnesota Timberwolves – December 21 – NBA Regular Season

vs. Indiana Pacers – December 23 – NBA Regular Season

vs. Los Angeles Lakers – December 25 – NBA Regular Season

vs. Los Angeles Clippers – December 27 – NBA Regular Season

vs. Phoenix Suns – December 28 – NBA Regular Season

vs. Cleveland Cavaliers – December 30 – NBA Regular Season