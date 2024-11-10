NBA News: Stephen Curry issues big warning to league as Warriors surge early in season

Before the NBA season tipped off, there were questions about how the reconfigured Golden State Warriors would perform without the “Splash Brothers” duo always together. But so far, the Warriors have proven they can win games, even without Stephen Curry on the court.

The Warriors have been in top form, building on an undefeated preseason and currently holding a 7-2 record. Notably, Curry sat out three of those victories due to injury, showing just how effective Golden State’s depth has become.

After helping his team hand the defending champions, the Boston Celtics, their second loss of the season, Curry made it clear that they’re capable of challenging any opponent. “We’re capable of beating anybody; it’s hard, you got to embrace a challenge, but this is a different year. We’re trying to take baby steps and develop an identity,” Curry told ESPN.

He also praised the standout efforts from his teammates: “Buddy [Hield] has been playing unbelievable; Draymond and Trayce [have been amazing too], securing the defensive anchor for us. But everybody is stepping up in their role. We’re very deep, and you don’t know whose night it’s going to be,” he added.

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors drives to the basket while guarded by Neemias Queta #88 of the Boston Celtics in teh third quarter of a game at TD Garden. Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Curry applauds the Celtics’ strength

In the same ESPN interview, Curry acknowledged the difficulty of facing the Celtics. “We know Boston is going to keep coming,” Curry said post-game. “They can shoot it from all over the place; everybody’s a weapon or a threat.”

He also explained the keys to his team’s win, citing ball control and strong offense. “On offense, we took care of the ball, which is something we’ve struggled with historically. But when we have good possessions, good shots, and offensive rebounds, we get our defense set against that team. That’s the only way you can win, so we controlled that down the stretch,” Curry added.

What’s next for Curry and the Warriors?

After suffering a loss to the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers (8-0), the Warriors will wrap up their road trip tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Following this game, they’ll return to San Francisco to face the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, November 13, marking Klay Thompson’s anticipated return to the Chase Center, followed by a matchup against the Grizzlies on Saturday, November 16.