The start of the 2022-23 NBA season has been more complicated than predicted for the reigning champs. Following the loss to the Pistons, Stephen Curry addressed what the Warriors need to improve.

The 2021-22 NBA championship was certainly special for the Warriors, who got back to glory days after four years. Though the title is still fresh in the memory, the Dubs are no longer enjoying it as they did a few weeks back.

Not only did they face a big problem in the locker room when Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole, but their recent performances have not been great either. The new season has started and Golden State has to wake up.

Steve Kerr's men are on a two-game losing streak after conceding defeats to the Hornets and the Pistons, which took many by surprise. The Dubs are clearly not happy with this situation, but Stephen Curry knows what's wrong.

Stephen Curry wants Warriors to be more aggressive

"It's the communication," Curry said postgame, via Fadeaway World. "Understanding what we're trying to do in terms of making teams uncomfortable we've got to get more aggressive, I think. Be the first one to strike instead of reacting to what everybody's doing.

"There has to be a feeling and an understanding that, I think Draymond talked about it in the locker room, that every team is coming after us with their best effort. We're the defending champs," Curry continued.

"So communicating, being the first one to attack and set the tone for Warrior defensive - championship level basketball - on that end of the floor, we haven't done it consistently enough to give us a chance to win games like tonight."

Playing against the reigning champions usually works as extra motivation for most teams. Right now, facing the Warriors seems to be the ultimate measuring stick in the league. For Steph, the Dubs can overcome that by taking a more aggressive approach.