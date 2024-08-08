Stephen Curry had a hilarious reaction to LeBron James and Bronny forming the first father-son duo in NBA history by joining forces on the Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron James and Bronny becoming teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers continues to be one of the biggest storylines in the NBA ahead of the 2024-25 season. Stephen Curry was the latest to have something to say about it.

At 36, the Golden State Warriors superstar will probably not get the chance to repeat what LeBron is doing with Bronny this season as Steph’s oldest son, Canon, is only six years old.

In the event Canon decides to pursue a career in the NBA, he won’t be eligible for the draft at least until 2037. Even so, Curry seems to imagine a hilarious way to make it work.

“If they could set up a chair in the corner, and I only play offense,” Curry joked in an interview with Joseph Bien-Kahn of GQ Sports. “I only shoot corner threes.”

Bronny James Jr. #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots a foul shot against the Sacramento Kings during the second half of the 2024 California Classic summer league game.

While many athletes, including Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, may want to emulate LeBron and Bronny, it looks like we’ll have to wait to see the second father-son duo in NBA history. And it’s safe to say Curry will not be part of it.

LeBron James looking forward to playing with Bronny

The King is obviously a proud dad as his eldest son is entering the NBA after only one season in college with USC Trojans. The Lakers selected Bronny with the 55th overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, making a dream come true for LeBron and the James family.

“Obviously it’s a dream come true,” James said, via CBS Sports. “For me, to see my son be able to be in the NBA alone, it’s always been a dream of his. For us to be there side by side, words are lost, let’s be honest. The kid has worked so hard to get back to this point. Just so much has happened over the last year with him. To have this happen less than a year from his incident. To be with our friends and our family when they announced his name is something that was super surreal. Our family still doesn’t have enough words to explain the feeling that we had.“

Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest in his first college season, which is why LeBron appreciates the fact his son overcame this more than anything. Bronny might not play with the Lakers so much this season, but his dad doesn’t look worried about it.

“Such a great kid and looking forward to see his progression and him continue to get better and better,” James added. “As he continues to grow as a young man, he’s 19 years old, he has so much room for improvement. I’m looking forward to helping him improve, I know the coaching staff is helping him improve and everybody on the team. So it will be fun.”