NBA News: Steve Kerr gets real on LeBron James’ commitment with Team USA at Olympics

Team USA head coach Steve Kerr expressed his satisfaction with LeBron James’ commitment to the team during the Olympics.

LeBron James #6 of Team United States reacts during a Men's basketball semifinals match between Team United States and Team Serbia
© Gregory Shamus/Getty ImagesLeBron James #6 of Team United States reacts during a Men's basketball semifinals match between Team United States and Team Serbia

By Gianni Taina

Team USA, with its star-studded roster, entered the Olympics under immense pressure to secure the gold medal—and they didn’t disappoint. The squad claimed their fifth consecutive Olympic gold, once again showcasing the NBA’s dominance on the global stage. One standout element, according to head coach Steve Kerr, was the exceptional leadership and commitment displayed by LeBron James throughout the tournament.

For many basketball fans, the Olympics are a rare chance to see NBA superstars like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant sharing the same court. In an interview with NBA.com’s Steve Aschburner, Kerr spoke about the experience of coaching these elite players and highlighted LeBron’s dedication during the competition.

When asked if winning an Olympic gold is as rewarding as an NBA championship, Kerr replied: “It’s equally as gratifying. But totally different in that it’s a five-week sprint.”

You’re coaching guys that you’ve been coaching against. I loved getting to know these guys,” Kerr continued. “LeBron [James] was so incredible, just in his preparation. Engagement in every practice and every meeting, he was amazing.”

Head coach Steve Kerr of the United States talks with LeBron James #6. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Head coach Steve Kerr of the United States talks with LeBron James #6. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Stephen Curry shares how LeBron boosted his confidence

Stephen Curry experienced an unusual shooting slump during the opening games of the Olympics, missing shots that are typically automatic for the two-time MVP. Despite his struggles, Curry never lost his confidence, thanks in part to a well-timed boost from LeBron James.

During an appearance on The Late Show, Curry recounted an early Olympic game against Puerto Rico, where LeBron’s encouragement helped lift his spirits during a post-game interview.

“I was doing an interview with one of the guys from the Bay Area,” Curry shared. “‘What’s wrong with your shot? Are you worried about it?’ And the positive self-talk came out, I was like, ‘No, we’re winning. I know it’s gonna come. I know a flurry is coming.’ As soon as I said it, LeBron walks right behind me and he’s like, ‘Damn right it is,’ with his baritone voice,” Curry said, laughing.

Curry, known for his intense rivalry with James over the years, found the moment both unexpected and amusing. “First, it caught me off guard because I still had to get used to, you know, liking that guy after all of our battles,” Curry joked.

gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

