NBA News: Steve Kerr makes strong admission on Warriors' costly performance vs. Clippers

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr shared his thoughts on his team's effort following their matchup against the LA Clippers.

The Golden State Warriors, despite their strong start to the NBA season, suffered a tough loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, largely due to self-inflicted mistakes. Head coach Steve Kerr addressed the issue candidly after the game.

One glaring factor in the defeat was the Warriors’ poor performance at the free-throw line, where they converted just 47.4% of their attempts. While the Warriors remain one of the league’s most formidable teams, improving their free-throw shooting will be crucial to staying competitive in their pursuit of the championship.

Steve Kerr expressed his disappointment in his team’s execution. “Our free throws obviously hurt us, but as a coach, you don’t really focus on that. You focus on the turnovers in the first half… I thought we lost the game in the first half by wasting a lot of possessions,” Kerr said, via Anthony Slater.

The coach also highlighted the team’s ongoing struggles from the charity stripe: “We entered the game dead-last in free throws. We also entered the game 10-2, so they haven’t hurt us until tonight. Our guys have to get in the gym, find their rhythm, and find their confidence from the line for sure.”

A Persistent Problem for the Warriors

The Warriors have struggled with free throws throughout the season, ranking last in the NBA in this critical area. If they aim to maintain their winning trajectory and contend for the title, addressing this weakness is non-negotiable.

What’s Next for the Warriors?

The Warriors will face the Atlanta Hawks in their next NBA game, a perfect opportunity to bounce back and prove that the loss to the Clippers was merely a minor setback. Fans will be eager to see if the team can tighten up its execution and return to its winning form.