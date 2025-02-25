Gerard Pique is one of the greatest central defenders in FC Barcelona’s history. His impact on the backline was crucial to the club’s offensive development, as his ability to play out from the back set the tone for Barcelona’s style. However, in recent days, he made headlines for a different reason. His selection of five favorite players in history left out Lionel Messi, a surprising omission that sparked debate.

In a TikTok interview with journalist Adrian Contreras, Gerard Pique was asked to name his five favorite players of all time. The legendary FC Barcelona center-back selected Hristo Stoichkov, Ronaldo Nazario, Ronaldinho, Francesco Totti, and Luis Figo. Without a doubt, this is an impressive list. Each of these players left a lasting mark on soccer history.

However, Lionel Messi‘s absence from this list is surprising. Gerard Pique and Messi came through FC Barcelona’s youth system together and spent years as teammates. They played 506 matches side by side and contributed to 17 goals. Both played key roles in Pep Guardiola’s legendary squad, which dominated world soccer and won every possible title.

Because of this, Pique’s omission of Messi has fueled speculation about a possible rift between the two. Rumors of a distant relationship have circulated since 2021, following Messi’s departure from FC Barcelona.

Gerard Pique of Barcelona congratulates Lionel Messi during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final first leg match between Barcelona and Liverpool at the Nou Camp on May 01, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.

Despite leaving Messi out of his list, Pique has never hidden his admiration for him. After Argentina’s FIFA World Cup triumph, he made his stance clear. “I think there is no longer any doubt. He is the best player in the history of soccer. He elevated Barcelona to another dimension,” Pique told ESPN.

Could Gerard Pique become FC Barcelona’s president in the future?

On his playing days, Gerard Pique was called ‘Presi’, a nod to the possibility of him one day becoming FC Barcelona’s president. Beyond soccer, he has built a successful career in the business world.

Through his company, Kosmos, he has made major investments, including the Davis Cup, FC Andorra, and the Kings League, among others. In a 2024 interview, Pique addressed the possibility of taking on the role of FC Barcelona’s president in the future.

“If I can help in any way, I want to. It’s something I feel inside me. I don’t think now is the time. I’m focused on the Kings League…You never know in the future, but it may be an option. I never like to close doors for myself. Being president of Barcelona is a big responsibility, but it could have a big impact on the club if I decide to try it at some point. In the future I can explore that possibility, but not now,” stated Gerard Pique to Sky Sports in 2024.

