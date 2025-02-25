Former Wimbledon champion says who is the greatest player between Djokovic, Nadal and Federer

Former world No. 7 and 2013 Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli has a strong stance when it comes to deciding who is the greatest player of all time in tennis. The former French star believes that Novak Djokovic is at the top of the discussion, surpassing Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

“Success determines if you’re the greatest or not, and records determine if you’re the greatest or not,” she told Tennis Majors’ Match Points podcast in July 2023. “When you look at the numbers, because obviously you mentioned the three players involved in that discussion are Roger, Rafa and Novak, I know that Novak has the greatest record against the two of them.”

“The debate is really about the success on different surfaces. With what Novak has been able to achieve once again, he’s the only player winning every single Grand Slam three times or more. Then, it’s about the record against the opposition, which is Roger and Rafa, and once again is the leader,” she explained.

“Weeks at No 1 in the world? He’s the leader. Finishing the years as the No 1 player? He’s leading – he’s just leading every single stat,” she stated. At the time, she said that the debate was “closed.”

Novak Djokovic completed the career Golden Slam by winning the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Djokovic leads the Grand Slam race, having won 24 titles so far. Meanwhile, Nadal retired last year with 22 major titles, including 14 Roland Garros, and Federer ended his career with 20 majors titles. For now, the Swiss is the player with the most Wimbledon titles with eight, but Djokovic could match him if he wins another.

Bartoli’s historic Wimbledon title in 2013

Bartoli’s career reached its pinnacle in 2013 when she won Wimbledon, capturing her first and only Grand Slam title. Known for her unconventional playing style, featuring two-handed strokes on both sides, Bartoli entered the tournament as the No. 15 seed. She advanced through the draw without dropping a set. In the final, she defeated Germany’s Sabine Lisicki 6-1, 6-4, securing the title in just over an hour. The victory made her the first Frenchwoman to win Wimbledon since Amélie Mauresmo in 2006.

Marion Bartoli celebrates her 2013 Wimbledon victory (Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images)

Bartoli’s Wimbledon triumph was the highlight of a career that saw her reach a career-high ranking of No. 7 and finish as a runner-up at the 2007 Wimbledon Championships. Despite her success, she announced her retirement just weeks after winning Wimbledon, citing persistent injuries and physical strain. Although she briefly explored a comeback, health concerns prevented her return to competition. Post-retirement, Bartoli transitioned into coaching, commentary, and entrepreneurship.

